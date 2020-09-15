New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE

Tune in and join the national free panel discussion Monday, September 21, 2020 at 7PM.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center organizes a nationwide watch, inviting over 60 of the nation's arts and cultural institutions to participate in a virtual viewing of the riveting new documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble. The documentary takes a look at the impact of Lewis's life and work. NJPAC encourages every to rent the documentary which is available NOW from Magnolia Pictures for $12.00 by visiting: https://bit.ly/3hzs1dE to be prepared to join the conversation taking place on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Watch the John Lewis: Good Trouble at one's leisure and take part in the national live virtual conversation about John Lewis's remarkable legacy on Monday, September 21, at 7PM by registering Here- https://bit.ly/3c0EUvX

The interactive online panel discussion about Lewis's history and impact on the social justice struggles of today. Panelists include director Dawn Porter, Ras J. Baraka, Mayor of Newark, NJ, Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Professor of History, Race and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School and Director of the Institutional Antiracism and Accountability Project, and Lonnie G. Bunch III, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution -- who worked extensively with Lewis to establish the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. US Senator from New Jersey, Cory Booker, will provide opening remarks.

Representative John Lewis of Georgia -- Freedom Rider and Congressman, Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree and conscience of the nation -- served the cause of social justice for decades, both as an elected representative and as a groundbreaking activist whose fervent belief in getting into "good trouble, necessary trouble" for the cause of racial equality changed our country.

This event is part of NJPAC's ongoing PSEG True Diversity Film Series -- and the latest offering in the Arts Center's extensive programming around issues of social justice and racial equity.

"Conversations about justice, equality and access have always been an integral part of NJPAC's role as an anchor cultural institution. As America's most diverse performing arts center in terms of programming, staff and audiences, these values are embedded in the Arts Center's DNA," says John Schreiber, NJPAC's President and CEO.

To take part in this groundbreaking event, rent the film directly from Magnolia Pictures for $12.00 at https://bit.ly/2FDIcJG

The FREE virtual conversation will take place 7PM on Monday, September 21 on Zoom. Registration is available here. The discussion will also be broadcast on NJPAC's Facebook Live feed.



Celebrate an icon who spent his life getting into Good Trouble!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You