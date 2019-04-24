New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents Beres Hammond

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Beres Hammond on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.



Revel in a night of feel-good reggae and "lovers' rock" with GRAMMY Award nomineeBeres Hammond ("One Love, One Life," "Rockaway") and friends!



Long-reigning singer and songwriter Beres Hammond ("I Feel Good," "Groovy Little Thing") has lent his signature, smoky-sweet style - often compared to Otis Redding or Teddy Pendergrass - to every kind of riddim track, from the funked-up reggae jams of 1970s fusion (performed with his then-band, Zap Pow), to the lush instrumentation of his classic Soul Reggae LP, to the spare digital beats of his dancehall breakthrough, What One Dance Can Do , and its follow-up, A Love Affair. He is among a handful of people responsible for maintaining a mighty legacy of soulful reggae music: select artists like Toots Hibbert, Bob Marley, Gregory Isaacs and Dennis Brown.



Tickets to see Beres Hammond go On-Sale Friday, April 26th at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





