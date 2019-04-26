New Jersey High School That Staged Theatrical Adaptation of ALIEN Will Present Encore Today

Apr. 26, 2019  

A high school in New Jersey had taken the internet by storm with their stage production of Alien. Following the viral story, the film's original director, Ridley Scott, reached out and to offer to assist in funding an encore performance of the production.

Now, the official twitter for the ALIEN anthology has announced an encore performance will take place on April 26th.

"This is maybe the biggest lesson for ALL OF YOU, and your future plans - stay with this determination, and this spirit in everything you do and you will succeed..." Ridley Scott wrote to the students. See the full letter below!

Photos from the stage adaptation of the film, performed by North Bergen High School Drama Club, surfaced on social media, thanks to Paul Owens. The photos caused the production to create quite a buzz across the internet.

The famous "facehugger" scene from the movie was recreated on stage, and happened to be captured by a parent.

Another video was captured by Andrew Fernandez, who posted about his awe of the production to Twitter.

The social media content caused the production to blow up, and get picked up by multiple media outlets. Even the official Alien Twitter account retweeted the photos, saying they were impressed.

Entertainment Weekly chatted with some of the creatives for the play, who gave some insight into their inspiration and just how the show was developed.

"My inspiration was just that I'm a huge fan of the movie," said the school's drama teacher, Perfecto Cuervo. He said he spent two months of his nights and weekends adapting Alien: The Play from the film's screenplay.

The school's art instructor, Steven Defendini said that the play was a collaboration between three teachers, and 16 students.

"We're a real small drama program, so we're used to doing small plays for the local community," he said.

Defendini said that he and his team used recycled materials to make the visually stunning set and costumes, including making the Xenomorph costume from a standard morph suit, some foam, and a plastic skeleton head.

Earlier this month, the students created a trailer for the production, which can be seen below:



