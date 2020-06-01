New Jersey Announces First-of-Its Kind Drive-In Concert

The Count Basie Center for the Arts presents New Jersey's first-of-its kind "drive-in" concert experience on Saturday, July 11 with Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes live onstage at Monmouth Park, Oceanport.

Tickets for Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes ($150 per vehicle, $250 / $225 gold circle) go on sale Friday, June 5 at 10am exclusively via Ticketmaster.com and phone charge at 800-745-3000. Only touchless, mobile tickets administered through the Ticketmaster app (iOS | Android) will be valid for these performances.

A maximum of four (4) occupants will be permitted per vehicle. Up to 1,000 vehicles can be accommodated per show.

"The Asbury Jukes and I are so excited that we can play this first of its kind live concert and help get New Jersey started on a quick and healthy return to normal," said "Southside" Johnny Lyon."Why sit at home when 'We're Havin' A Party,' drive-in style? We'll safely see everyone July 11th."

Social distancing measures will operate in accordance with New Jersey guidelines:

Vehicles will be spaced approximately 9' apart. Windows may remain open at this distance.

Cars will park in a staggered fashion to achieve spacing and best visibility.

Patrons must remain inside their vehicle cabins.

Patrons may only leave their vehicles only to use restrooms, and will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Portable, single-stall restrooms will be cleaned between patrons.

"I commend the Count Basie Center for the Arts for finding a way to bring live entertainment to Monmouth County in a fun and safe way," said Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. "This drive-in show is a great way to get out of the house and experience a live show, while still practicing social distancing."

Additional information for these first-of-a-kind concert experiences:

Passenger vehicles only. No motorcycles, buses, party buses, limousines, bicycles, or foot traffic allowed. ADA accessible vehicles will be permitted.

All tickets are general admission and spots cannot be reserved.

Events are rain or shine.

Concert will take place in the Grandstand General Parking Lot. Cars must enter via Port-au-Peck Avenue. Specific directions below.

Specific directions below. Concessions information forthcoming. Alcohol will not be served.

Absolutely no tailgating or out-of-vehicle gatherings.

Attendees will be able to hear the concerts via FM radio. Details day of show.

Cars with more than four occupants will be turned away without refund.

Vehicles are subject to search upon entry.'

No pets allowed.

For day-of:

Once parked, vehicle relocation is not permitted.

Please follow parking attendants directions to your parking spot

Please pull forward into the spot - don't try to back in

If you wish to park with your friends, we recommend you meet away from the venue and drive in together.

Drive-In Live at Monmouth Park is produced by The Basie Presents and presented by World Subaru. Event benefits the Count Basie Center for the Arts, with a portion of concert and Monmouth Park proceeds going to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

State guidance on social distancing, public gatherings and certain procedures and practices is subject to change. The Basie Presents will keep customers informed of changes as they pertain to these events at thebasie.org/drivein and Monmouthpark.com.

DIRECTIONS:

Take GSP Exit 105 to 36 East. Continue past Monmouth Mall, Best Buy and Bed Bath and Beyond on your right. After the ALDI supermarket, cross the next intersection and take the jughandle for 537 West / Monmouth Park Raceway Grandstand. Cross the highway and take 537 West (Eatontown Boulevard) past Wolf Hill Recreation Area to Port au Peck Avenue. Turn right. The Port Au Peck entrance to Monmouth Park will be on your right.

