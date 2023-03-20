Nettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This Week

More than 70 drama students at Nettingham Middle School are gearing up to present Disney's "High School Musical Jr." March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m.

In case you missed the wildly popular Disney Channel movie and subsequent national tour, this upbeat throwback to the ins and outs of high school drama is a nostalgic romp for young and old alike. The action begins when an audition notice is posted for East High's spring musical and superstar athlete Troy and science whiz Gabriella secretly want to try out. Will their dreams be thwarted as they navigate the cliques of East High?

Adapted for young performers, the show includes favorite "High School Musical" songs such as "Get'cha Head in the Game," "Stick to the Status Quo" and "We're All in This Together." With its inspiring message of friendship, self-discovery and teamwork, you'll be singing and cheering along with "High School Musical Jr." all the way to opening night!

"So much time, dedication and hard work has been put into this production by these amazing students. I can't wait for the community to see what they are capable of," show director Katherine Decker Lewis said. "It's going to be a fun-filled event for the whole family."

Music Director Kaitlyn Reiser said that many of the performers already knew the songs from "High School Musical" and were excited to perform them, but it wasn't enough to be able to sing along to the movie.

"A lot of hard work went into learning to sing the harmony parts, as well as learning to sing all of the music accurately and with good technique," she said. "The audience is going to have so much listening to the cast sing these Disney favorites."

For information on purchasing tickets, visit

Disney's "High School Musical Jr." is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International, New York, NY. For more information about licensing "High School Musical Jr." or other Disney shows, go to www.DisneyMusicals.com.