Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This Week

Adapted for young performers, the show includes favorite "High School Musical" songs such as "Get'cha Head in the Game," "Stick to the Status Quo" and more.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Nettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This Week

More than 70 drama students at Nettingham Middle School are gearing up to present Disney's "High School Musical Jr." March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m.

In case you missed the wildly popular Disney Channel movie and subsequent national tour, this upbeat throwback to the ins and outs of high school drama is a nostalgic romp for young and old alike. The action begins when an audition notice is posted for East High's spring musical and superstar athlete Troy and science whiz Gabriella secretly want to try out. Will their dreams be thwarted as they navigate the cliques of East High?

Adapted for young performers, the show includes favorite "High School Musical" songs such as "Get'cha Head in the Game," "Stick to the Status Quo" and "We're All in This Together." With its inspiring message of friendship, self-discovery and teamwork, you'll be singing and cheering along with "High School Musical Jr." all the way to opening night!

"So much time, dedication and hard work has been put into this production by these amazing students. I can't wait for the community to see what they are capable of," show director Katherine Decker Lewis said. "It's going to be a fun-filled event for the whole family."

Music Director Kaitlyn Reiser said that many of the performers already knew the songs from "High School Musical" and were excited to perform them, but it wasn't enough to be able to sing along to the movie.

"A lot of hard work went into learning to sing the harmony parts, as well as learning to sing all of the music accurately and with good technique," she said. "The audience is going to have so much listening to the cast sing these Disney favorites."

For information on purchasing tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231679®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flinktr.ee%2FNPAC_SPF?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Disney's "High School Musical Jr." is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International, New York, NY. For more information about licensing "High School Musical Jr." or other Disney shows, go to www.DisneyMusicals.com.




Review: THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at George Street Playhouse is a Vibrant Photo
Review: THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at George Street Playhouse is a Vibrant and Wonderfully Performed Musical Comedy
George Street Playhouse (GSP) is currently presenting The 25thAnnual Putnam County Spelling Bee. It's the most fun you'll ever have going to the theatre!
Hudson Theatre Works Presents PLAYWORKS Readings Of New Plays Photo
Hudson Theatre Works Presents PLAYWORKS Readings Of New Plays
Hudson Theatre Works continues to shine a light on local playwrights and nurture their voices with the upcoming PlayWorks, where readings of new plays by contemporary and local playwrights are presented and the audience shares in the creative process, and the admission is free.
A THOUSAND FACES: THE LON CHANEY MUSICAL & More Set for Skyline Theatre Company 2023 S Photo
A THOUSAND FACES: THE LON CHANEY MUSICAL & More Set for Skyline Theatre Company 2023 Season
Skyline Theatre Company, a 20-year-old professional theatre company previously calling Bergen County its home, will present its 2023 season in Bloomfield at the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center.
Cast & Creatives Set for Hansol Jungs ROMEO AND JULIET at Two River Theater Photo
Cast & Creatives Set for Hansol Jung's ROMEO AND JULIET at Two River Theater
A World Premiere modern verse translation of Shakespeare’s ode to young love hits the stage at Two River Theater from April 8 – April 30, 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You


Hudson Theatre Works Presents PLAYWORKS Readings Of New PlaysHudson Theatre Works Presents PLAYWORKS Readings Of New Plays
March 17, 2023

Hudson Theatre Works continues to shine a light on local playwrights and nurture their voices with the upcoming PlayWorks, where readings of new plays by contemporary and local playwrights are presented and the audience shares in the creative process, and the admission is free.
State Theatre New Jersey And Metropolitan Entertainment Present PENN & TELLERState Theatre New Jersey And Metropolitan Entertainment Present PENN & TELLER
March 17, 2023

State Theatre New Jersey and Metropolitan Entertainment present Penn & Teller on Saturday, September 23 at 8:00PM.
A THOUSAND FACES: THE LON CHANEY MUSICAL & More Set for Skyline Theatre Company 2023 SeasonA THOUSAND FACES: THE LON CHANEY MUSICAL & More Set for Skyline Theatre Company 2023 Season
March 17, 2023

Skyline Theatre Company, a 20-year-old professional theatre company previously calling Bergen County its home, will present its 2023 season in Bloomfield at the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center.
Cast & Creatives Set for Hansol Jung's ROMEO AND JULIET at Two River TheaterCast & Creatives Set for Hansol Jung's ROMEO AND JULIET at Two River Theater
March 17, 2023

A World Premiere modern verse translation of Shakespeare’s ode to young love hits the stage at Two River Theater from April 8 – April 30, 2023. 
Centenary Stage Company Announces Cast For World Premiere Production of OFF THE MAPCentenary Stage Company Announces Cast For World Premiere Production of OFF THE MAP
March 17, 2023

The cast has been announced for Centenary Stage Company's World Premiere production of Off the Map by Christine Foster. Performances of Off the Map will run March 23 – April 2 in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.
share