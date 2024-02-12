Nearly 1,000 Children Will Attend New Jersey Youth Symphony's Free Black History Month Education Concert at UCPAC

The concert is on Wednesday, February 21, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. 

By: Feb. 12, 2024

Nearly 1,000 Children Will Attend New Jersey Youth Symphony's Free Black History Month Education Concert at UCPAC

The New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS) announced that nearly 1,000 elementary and middle school students will attend a free Education Concert on Wednesday, February 21 at 10:00 a.m. at the Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway. Nearly 600 students from Union County public schools and 300 students from Paterson Public Schools will attend this special event celebrating Black History Month with powerful music selections by Duke Ellington and William Grant Still. Led by Helen H. Cha-Pyo, the NJYS Youth Symphony will be joined by guest artist and tenor saxophonist Lance Bryant for the performance.

Said Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo, "As we celebrate our 45th anniversary season, the New Jersey Youth Symphony remains dedicated to training its students in a supportive yet rigorous environment, while encouraging them to use music to serve and inspire others. With our NJYS Youth Symphony musicians, predominantly high school students who serve as positive role models, we aim to ignite passion and excellence in our younger audience members. Hosting this educational concert is central to our mission, as it celebrates the legacies of Black composers including Duke Ellington and William Grant Still, while offering an immersive experience for attendees. Through creative and engaging introductions to each section of the orchestra, we aim to make this concert memorable and educational. Opening with the singing of the Black National Anthem Lift Every Voice and Sing underscores our dedication to celebrating the contributions of Black artists to our cultural heritage. We are honored to share this musical experience with our community, fostering a deeper appreciation for diversity and inclusion in the arts."

Join in at the Union County Performing Arts Center located at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway for our Black History Month Education Concert on Wednesday, February 21, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. 



