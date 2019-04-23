Natalie Weiss To Conduct Vocal Performance Master Class In Scotch Plains, NJ

Natalie Weiss will conduct a vocal performance master class as a guest instructor at Theatrical Artist's Prep in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. The class will take place on Saturday, May 11th from 3:00pm-7:00pm and is open to teens and adults 13+. Natalie will coach 10 participants on their contemporary musical theatre or pop selections. An in house accompanist will be provided. Non-singing participants can attend at an observation fee. Natalie's coaching provides students with a stronger music theory foundation, the necessary tools to be able to "break down riffs", a strong sense of pitch awareness, increased confidence to ad-lib/improvise/riff, tools to enhance pop singing technique and guidance to help personalize song lyrics.

Natalie Weiss gained an international following from her performance videos and popular YouTube web series, "Breaking Down The Riffs," which have collectively reached over 4 million views. As a private vocal coach and master class teacher, she trains performers across the US and throughout the world. Natalie is one of the most sought-after voices among new musical theatre writers and is a featured soloist on albums by Scott Alan, Jonathan Reid Gealt, Kerrigan & Lowdermilk, Joey Contreras, & Kooman & Dimond. Her self-titled EP and duet EP, "One Voice" (featuring Sally Wilfert), are both available on iTunes/Apple Music/Spotify.

Natalie is featured on the acclaimed soundtrack for The Greatest Showman and appeared on the 90th Academy Awards in the ensemble of "This Is Me." She can be heard on the Original Broadway Cast recording of Dear Evan Hansen as one of the Virtual Community Voices and on the jingles for The Incredibles 2. Natalie made her Broadway debut understudying the Menonettes in Everyday Rapture, starring Sherie Rene Scott. In the fall of 2017, she played Molly in Ghost at the White Plains Performing Arts Center. Other career highlights include swinging the National Tour of LES MISERABLES and performing in the ensemble of the 2nd National Tour of Wicked (Ensemble, Elphaba u/s). She was an American Idol Season 4 Semi-Finalist and has performed the National Anthem at Cowboys & Shea Stadium, Most recently, she performed to sold-out audiences at her solo shows in NYC, London, and Hamburg.

Email TheatricalArtistsPrep@gmail.com or call 908-680-6050 for more information on availability and fee.





