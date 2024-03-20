NUNSENSE Comes to Kelsey Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nunsense is headed to the Kelsey Theatre next month! Performances run April 19th - May 5th, 2024.

After a bad batch of vichyssoise accidentally killed off fifty-two of the Little Sisters of Hoboken by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God), the survivors emptied the coffers to bury the deceased, but ran out of cash before the last few bodies could be laid to rest! (Don't worry - they're in the kitchen freezer!). To raise funds, they decide to put on a variety show. Will their prayers be answered before the health department discovers their secret? With hilarious talent acts, tongue-in-cheek musical numbers, and help from the audience, the show - the 3rd longest running Off-Broadway musical -- will tickle your fancy. This madcap musical was recorded for television starring Rue McClanahan as the Mother Superior in 1994.

Dates and show times for the nine live performances of Nunsense are Fridays and Saturdays, April 19th, 20th, 26th, 27th, & May 4th , 2024 at 8:00 pm and Saturdays and Sundays, April 21st, 28th & May 4th, 5th, 2024 at 2:00 pm.

The super talented cast features Margo Mullin of Maple Shade, NJ as Reverend Mother, Sister Mary Regina, Gem Perkins of Morrisville, PA as Sister Mary Hubert - Mistress of Novices, Christi Marie of Lawrenceville, NJ as Sister Robert Anne, Alexis Bellhorn of Brick Twp., NJ as Sister Mary Amnesia, and Emersyn Rath of Shamong, NJ as Sister Mary Leo.

The show was written and scored by Dan Goggin who came to New York from Alma, Michigan to study as a classical countertenor. He began his professional career singing in the Broadway production of Luther, starring Albert Finney. While appearing in a comic folk-duo called "The Saxons," he began writing. This led to scores for the off-Broadway musical Hark! (in which he also appeared), the Broadway production of Legend, and two revues. He received the 1986 Outer Critics' Circle Awards given to Nunsense for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Music.

The show is directed by Rob Michael Lasky and produced by Rob Michael Lasky and Deb Lasky. Other members of the production team are Musical Director Joe Nappi, Choreographer Emily O'Sullivan, Stage Manager Christine Heffron, Set Designer Shawn Simmons, Lighting Designer Jackson Siegel, Sound Engineer Eric Collins, Costume Designer Rittzy Productions, Props Designer Philip Reischick, and Assistant Stage Manager Rachel Piscopo.

Tickets are $26 for adults, $24 for seniors & students and may be purchased online or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theater. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website http://www.kelseytheatre.org or call the box office for a brochure.