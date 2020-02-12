NJSO Presents Beethoven's EROICA Symphony, Rouse's Bassoon Concerto

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven's Third Symphony, "Eroica," and the East-Coast premiere of Christopher Rouse's Bassoon Concerto, March 26-29 in Newark, Red Bank and Morristown.

Principal Bassoon Robert Wagner performs the Rouse concerto-a work the NJSO co-commissioned from the late American composer in honor of Wagner's 40th anniversary season with the Orchestra. Music Director Xian Zhang conducts the program, which also includes Rossini's Overture to Guillaume Tell.

Performances take place on March 26 at 1:30 pm and March 27 at 8 pm at NJPAC in Newark; March 28 at 8 pm at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank and March 29 at 3 pm at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown.

On March 27, the NJSO's celebrated pro-am experience #OrchestraYou brings amateur instrumentalists and Orchestra musicians together for a fun post-concert session. Participants will rehearse and perform the main title from John Williams' epic Jurassic Park score under the baton of José Luis Domínguez. #OrchestraYou is free to the evening's concertgoers; there are no auditions, but registration is required by March 13. More information is available at njsymphony.org/orchestrayou.

NJSO Accent events also include a singalong on March 26 at 12:30 pm and Classical Conversations on March 27 and 28 at 7 pm and March 29 at 2 pm. In addition, the NJSO will accept non-perishable food items for donation to local food banks as part of its annual food drive. More information on NJSO Accents is available at njsymphony.org/accents.

Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase at njsymphony.org or 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476). Student tickets are $10, available at njsymphony.org/students one month in advance.

More information is available at njsymphony.org/eroica.

The performances are part of Beethoven's Birthday Bash-the NJSO's celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth. Beethoven concerts this season also include performances of the composer's complete piano concertos across two programs with artist-in-residence Louis Lortie (March 19-22), as well as Beethoven's Second Symphony (May 1-3). Next season, the Orchestra performs Beethoven's Seventh Symphony and Wellington's Victory on opening weekend (October 9-11) and Fifth Symphony (April 8-11, 2021). Concertmaster Eric Wyrick performs the composer's complete violin sonatas across three programs, featuring pianists Simone Dinnerstein, Alan Feinberg and Drew Petersen, at the Concert Hall at Drew University (October 21, November 18 & December 16). More information is available at njsymphony.org/beethoven250.





