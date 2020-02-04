NJSO Presents All 5 Beethoven Piano Concertos With Louis Lortie

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra artist-in-residence Louis Lortie headlines a special weekend honoring the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth. Lortie performs all five of the composer's piano concertos with the NJSO across two concert programs, March 19-22 in Englewood, Princeton, Newark and New Brunswick.

Music Director Xian Zhang conducts the performances, which kick off Beethoven's Birthday Bash-the NJSO's celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth.

Lortie performs Beethoven's First and Fifth, "Emperor," Piano Concertos on March 19 at 7:30 pm at bergenPAC in Englewood and March 20 at 8 pm at Richardson Auditorium in Princeton.

He performs Beethoven's Second, Third and Fourth Piano Concertos on March 21 at 8 pm at NJPAC in Newark and March 22 at 3 pm at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

NJSO Accent events prelude performances by the NJSO Youth Orchestras' String Ensemble on March 21 at 7:15 pm and Anne Lieberson Ensemble on March 22 at 2:15 pm. In addition, the NJSO will accept non-perishable food items for donation to local food banks as part of its annual food drive. More information on NJSO Accents is available at njsymphony.org/accents.

Beethoven's Birthday Bash continues with performances of the composer's Third Symphony, "Eroica," March 26-29, and Second Symphony May 1-3. Next season, the Orchestra performs Beethoven's Seventh Symphony and Wellington's Victory on opening weekend (Oct 9-11) and Fifth Symphony (Apr 8-11). Concertmaster Eric Wyrick performs the composer's complete violin sonatas across three programs, featuring pianists Simone Dinnerstein, Alan Feinberg and Drew Petersen, at the Concert Hall at Drew University (Oct 21, Nov 18 & Dec 16).

Lortie will return for the NJSO's 2019-20 season finale, performing Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 24 in four concerts June 4-7.

Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase at njsymphony.org or 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476). Student tickets are $10, available at njsymphony.org/students one month in advance.

More information is available at njsymphony.org/beethoven250.





