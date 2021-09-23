NJSO Announces Star Wars and Casablanca Performances

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra announces performances of the blockbuster films Star Wars: A New Hope and Casablanca with live orchestral accompaniment in the 2021-22 season.

Tickets are available starting tomorrow, September 24, as part of Compose Your Own series packages, through which patrons can select three or more mainstage concerts at any of the NJSO's venues and save. Single tickets go on sale October 1.

Audience-favorite conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos leads the Star Wars and Casablanca performances.

Tickets will be available online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).