NJSO Announces Outdoor Parks Concerts For August

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra has announced a series of outdoor concerts featuring music from composers across the Americas, with José Luis Domínguez at the podium. The Orchestra performs free concerts at Ocean County College in Toms River (August 18 at 7:30 pm) and Branch Brook Park in Newark (August 26 at 7:30 pm), and it returns to the Giralda Music and Arts Festival in Madison (August 28 at 5 pm).

The concert program features music by John Williams, Pedro Elías Gutiérrez, Oscar Lorenzo Fernández and the late New Jersey composer George Walker. Highlights include trailblazer Florence Price's "Nimble Feet" from Dances in the Canebrakes, patriotic favorites and Aaron Copland's "Saturday Night Waltz" from Rodeo.

The programs at Ocean County College and Branch Brook Park are free and open to the public.

The Giralda Music & Arts Festival, presented by Morris Arts, returns for its 37th year. The event features children's activities, an art show, picnic contest and more. Tickets are available at morrisarts.org.

The NJSO continues to present chamber concerts by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players in the garden of The Newark Museum of Art in collaboration with the museum through August 14. Concertmaster Eric Wyrick curates a program of Mendelssohn and Coleridge-Taylor (July 13 at 7 pm) and a program featuring Beethoven's Septet and Krommer's Octet Partita in F Major (July 21 at 7 pm). Resident Artistic Catalyst Daniel Bernard Roumain curates a bold program in the "NJSO & DBR: Now, New and Next" series (August 11 at 7 pm). Family concerts include Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf (July 31 at 10 am) and an interactive children's story-time program (August 14 at 10 am). Tickets are available at njsymphony.org/museum.

Rounding out the summer season, the Orchestra presents new music by the 2021 NJSO Edward T. Cone Composition Institute composers at NJPAC in Newark (July 24 at 8 pm). Tickets are available at njsymphony.org/scores.

NJSO performances will follow safety measures in partnership with these venues and based on the guidance provided by the CDC and the State of New Jersey.

More information is available at njsymphony.org.

The July 7 and 21 Arts in the Garden performances are sponsored by the PSEG Foundation. Arts in the Garden is presented in partnership with The Newark Museum of Art. The August 18 performance is sponsored by PNC Bank, in partnership with Ocean County College. The August 26 performance is sponsored by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and the County of Essex; it is part of the 2021 Essex County Free Summer Music Series. The August 28 performance is presented by Morris Arts.