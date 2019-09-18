NJPAC's Redesigned Website Makes Its Debut

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced a bold redesign and relaunch of its njpac.org website, now powered to significantly enhance the digital experience for Arts Center ticket buyers and online visitors.



NJPAC teamed with Situation, a New York-based digital agency, to develop and roll out the refreshed site. The project was informed by leaders of NJPAC's various departments, from Arts Education to Ticket Services, who relayed comments from their constituents on what they most wanted to see on the website. Among the priorities were challenge-free access to information, robust interactions, and versatile content.



These improvements, part of NJPAC's rebranded visual identity and a renewed focus on making the Arts Center customer-friendly and accessible to all audiences, were designed to better engage users, whether first-time customers or loyal patrons. A mobile-first design approach simplifies access, regardless of the size of the viewer's screen.





By unifying various platforms, the site will streamline the number of clicks required for visitors to complete a transaction like purchasing tickets, making a donation, signing up for a program or class, or interacting on NJPAC's social media channels.



"Our website is about performances and how to seamlessly buy tickets - that it will do, effortlessly - but it also contains a lot more information associated with an anchor cultural institution," said NJPAC President and CEO John Schreiber. "Visitors will be able to quickly reach and delve into the departments and programs that make us unique, for example, arts education, community engagement, development and volunteerism."



"As an agency we've known about NJPAC for years and have been real fans of the organization," said Peter Yagecic, Director of Technical Projects for Situation. "We wanted to make sure that we were approaching the website from a user-first perspective. If people can come to the website and intuitively understand where to go to find what they're looking for - whether that's because of the way the menus are designed or that the search is so painless that they don't even realize they're searching - then we've done our job."



NJPAC serves a wide diversity of audiences - concert-goers, volunteers, performing artists, teachers, ethnic communities - who relate in different ways to the site. The new reboot will take them to their destination or need as quickly as possible.



"The purpose of the website is not fundamentally changing. But the presentation of the site's information and the organization of sections are going to be much more intuitive and feel very cohesive," said Yagecic. "We want to maximize every touchpoint for the people in the community who already have a relationship with NJPAC and enhance the entire web experience for those who will encounter NJPAC in the future."





