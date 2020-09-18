NJPAC's American Songbook Series Presents: FRANK SINATRA THROUGH THE DECADES

The free virtual event will take place Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

It's a virtual event with New Jersey's own Ol' Blue Eyes! Sinatra historians James Kaplan and Chuck Granata share recordings of Frank Sinatra's most celebrated performances, accented by conversation about his songs, career and legacy with NJPAC President John Schreiber. James Kaplan is the New York Times bestselling author of Frank: The Voice and Sinatra: The Chairman. Chuck Granata is a music historian, archivist and author of Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording. He is the producer and co-host of Nancy Sinatra's Nancy for Frank show on Sirius-XM (SIRIUSLY SINATRA).



This virtual event will take place on Tuesday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. as a continuation of NJPAC's new online series: Every month, a special guest will visit NJPAC's virtual theater to share the work of an American Songbook performer or composer they love. Afterward, NJPAC President and CEO John Schreiber - a passionate aficionado of the genre - will join the featured guest in conversation, examining the history of this timeless music and tales of the legendary composers, lyricists and artists who brought it to life.



The American Song series at NJPAC is presented, in part, through the generous support of the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation

NJPAC

One Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07012

www.njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)

