NJPAC to Present Chris Tucker, Robby Hoffman in Fall Comedy Lineup

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From now through December, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will make audiences laugh out loud with a dynamic comedy lineup featuring celebrated screen stars, viral sensations, rising stand-up voices, beloved podcast personalities and hometown favorites.

The season kicks off with Jamie Lissow, a regular weekly guest on Fox's Gutfeld!, followed by beloved funnyman and film star Chris Tucker, best known for Friday and Rush Hour. Audiences can also look forward to the fast-rising German comedian Mario Adrion, comedy circuit standout Darren Fleet, and the Hispanic comedy phenomenon Hablando Huevadas, featuring Ricardo Mendoza and Luna/">Jorge Luna.

NJPAC will also welcome attorney-turned-comedian and New Jersey state senator Jon Bramnick with special guest Vinnie Brand; Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo for The Bald and the Beautiful Live: Very Bald, Very Beautiful; high-energy stand-up Justin Silva; acclaimed comic and Hacks performer Robby Hoffman; international stand-up voice Nataly Aukar; and Matt McCusker, co-host of Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast.

The laughter continues over Thanksgiving weekend with the Thanksgiving Comedy Fest, featuring Bill Bellamy, Luenell, Mark Curry and Tacarra Williams. The season closes in December with Ron Taylor, the first winner of Netflix's new comedy competition show Funny AF with Kevin Hart.

Comedy Lineup

Jamie Lissow — Friday, September 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Chris Tucker — Friday, October 2 at 8:00 p.m.

Mario Adrion — Sunday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Darren Fleet — Friday, October 23 at 8:00 p.m.

Hablando Huevadas — Monday, October 26 at 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, October 28 at 8:00 p.m.

Jon Bramnick with special guest Vinnie Brand — Friday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The Bald and the Beautiful Live: Very Bald, Very Beautiful — Friday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Justin Silva — Saturday, November 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Robby Hoffman — Thursday, November 19 at 8:00 p.m.

Matt McCusker — Friday, November 20 at 8:00 p.m.

Nataly Aukar — Saturday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m.

Thanksgiving Comedy Fest — Saturday, November 28 at 8:00 p.m.

Ron Taylor — Thursday, December 10 at 8:00 p.m.

From razor-sharp political punchlines and iconic film stories to cultural comedy, podcast favorites and fresh new voices, NJPAC's fall comedy season offers something for every audience. Whether fans are planning a date night, a night out with friends or a much-needed break from the headlines, NJPAC is the place to see the best in comedy.

Tickets are available now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit njpac.org or contact the NJPAC Box Office.

Jamie Lissow

Friday, September 25 at 8 p.m.

Comedian Jamie Lissow is a regular weekly guest on Fox's Gutfeld!, offering his take on politics, pop culture and current events.

As an actor, Lissow starred in two seasons of the Netflix series Real Rob, which he also co-wrote and co-produced. He additionally co-hosts the podcast Afraid to Ask with Dr. Erika.

Friday, October 2 at 8 p.m.

Comedian and actor Chris Tucker will take the stage with stories from his film career, impersonations and material touching on current events and pop culture.

Tucker rose to prominence through Def Comedy Jam and is widely known for films including Friday and the Rush Hour franchise. His stand-up has also been featured in a Netflix comedy special.

Mario Adrion

Sunday, October 4 at 7 p.m.

German comedian Mario Adrion will bring The Superior Comedy Tour to the stage.

Adrion's debut special, My Struggle, explores stereotypes and cultural differences between Germany and the United States, drawing on his childhood in the Black Forest and his life in Los Angeles. The new tour follows his German Efficiency Tour.

Darren Fleet

Friday, October 23 at 8 p.m.

Darren Fleet will bring his observational comedy and humorous takes on everyday life to the stage.

Fleet has performed at events including the BET Awards, Essence Festival, CIAA All-Star Weekend and Bronner Bros Hair Convention and has built an audience of millions across social media.

Hablando Huevadas

Monday, October 26 and Wednesday, October 28 at 8 p.m.

Ricardo Mendoza and Luna/">Jorge Luna will bring the Peruvian comedy phenomenon Hablando Huevadas back to the United States.

The viral video podcast has amassed more than seven million YouTube subscribers and 5.1 billion views. Mendoza and Luna's 2024 tour made them the first Spanish-speaking comedians to sell out Madison Square Garden.

Presented by Loud and Live, the 2026 tour will feature a revamped version of the duo's combination of stand-up, improvisation and audience participation. The performances will be in Spanish.

Jon Bramnick With Special Guest Vinnie Brand

Friday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Attorney, comedian and New Jersey state senator Jon Bramnick will headline a night of stand-up comedy with special guest Vinnie Brand.

Bramnick, who has been dubbed the "Funniest Lawyer in New Jersey" by the State Bar Association, performs at comedy clubs from New York to Florida while maintaining his career as a trial lawyer.

Brand, who will open the show, is a stand-up comedian and operator of The Stress Factory Comedy Club in New Brunswick, New Jersey and Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The Bald and the Beautiful Live: Very Bald, Very Beautiful

Friday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Trixie Mattel and Katya will bring The Bald and the Beautiful Live: Very Bald, Very Beautiful to the stage.

The live show finds the pair exploring cultural ideas surrounding modern beauty, drawing from their conversations with figures across the beauty and entertainment industries.

Justin Silva

Saturday, November 7 at 7 p.m.

Justin Silva will perform following appearances at comedy clubs including Punch Line, Helium, Funny Bone, Improv and Stress Factory.

Silva's comedy content has reached millions of viewers online, and he continues to tour following his 2024 Worldwide Tour.

Robby Hoffman

Thursday, November 19 at 8 p.m.

Robby Hoffman will bring her stand-up to the stage following her Emmy-nominated performance as Randi on HBO's Hacks.

Hoffman's debut Netflix special, Wake Up, was directed by John Mulaney and explores her upbringing in a large Hasidic family, sexuality and career. Her screen credits also include HBO's Rooster and FX's Dying for Sex.

Matt McCusker

Friday, November 20 at 8 p.m.

Comedian Matt McCusker, also known as The Shaman, will perform a night of stand-up.

Alongside Shane Gillis, McCusker co-hosts Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast. His comedy frequently explores masculinity, wellness, relationships and fatherhood. His specials include A Humble Offering and The Speed of Light.

Nataly Aukar

Saturday, November 21 at 8 p.m.

Lebanese comedian Nataly Aukar will bring her stand-up to the stage following appearances at Netflix Is a Joke Festival and Don't Tell Comedy.

Aukar has opened for comedians including Nimesh Patel, Ramy Youssef, Hasan Minhaj, Gad Elmaleh and Mo Amer. She also co-hosts the podcast Please Continue with Monica Hanna.

Thanksgiving Comedy Fest

Saturday, November 28 at 8 p.m.

The Thanksgiving Comedy Fest will bring together Bill Bellamy, Luenell, Mark Curry and Tacarra Williams.

Bellamy's screen credits include Def Comedy Jam, Who's Got Jokes?, Any Given Sunday and Insecure.

Luenell has appeared in films including Borat, A Star Is Born, Dolemite Is My Name, Hotel Transylvania, Taken 2 and That's My Boy.

Curry is best known for starring as Mark Cooper in Hangin' with Mr. Cooper, with additional television credits including Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show and Tyler Perry's House of Payne.

Williams has appeared in a Comedy Central special produced by Kevin Hart and has performed alongside Tony Rock, DeRay Davis and Bill Bellamy. Her television appearances include Shaq's All-Star Comedy Jam and NBC's Bring the Funny.

Thursday, December 10 at 8 p.m.

Comedian Ron Taylor will perform following his win on Netflix's comedy competition Funny AF with Kevin Hart.

Taylor won over both viewers and a judging panel that included Tom Segura, Nikki Glaser, Chelsea Handler and Kumail Nanjiani. His debut special, Avalanche, is available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV, with another special slated for Netflix.

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