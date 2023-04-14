NJPAC and Clinton Hill Community Action Present ArtsXChange: A Headquarters In The South Ward

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and Clinton Hill Community Action announce the launch of ArtsXChange, a new partnership between the Arts Center and the South Ward nonprofit community development group.



This new initiative will present at least two performing arts programs in the South Ward with CHCA every month. Each event will be designed and informed by community residents and local artists, working with an NJPAC production team.



Newark Mayor (and acclaimed spoken word performer) Ras J. Baraka will headline an evening performance of music, dance and poetry that will serve as a celebratory launch of the ArtsXChange project, and introduce the partnership to the community. The FREE performance will be held at 6:30 PM Thursday, April 27, at the Belmont Runyon School, at 1 Belmont Runyon Way in Newark.



"Partnership will be the cornerstone of this project," says Eyesha Marable, Assistant Vice President of Community Engagement at the Arts Center, who worked with CHCA officials for several months to establish the new programming venue.



"We seek to establish relationships within the Ward with artists, families, students and other partners who can work with Clinton Hill Community Action and with NJPAC to create performances that resonate with everyone in this neighborhood. Who here can sing, can dance, can deejay the best parties? This is about finding those artistic jewels in the community and giving them a platform to share their talent."



"Partnering with NJPAC is the perfect way to showcase talent and nurture the creativity of all our neighbors in the South Ward," says Khaatim Sherrer El, Executive Director of CHCA, a nonprofit community development group that advocates for affordable housing, food security, economic empowerment and environmental justice.



"We're proud of the history and culture of our neighborhood and strive to weave the arts into everything we do."



The kick-off event, which is free and open to the public, will feature the Shabazz Dance Troupe, spoken word artist Mia X, The Belmont Runyon Roaring Lions and the newly-formed Clinton Hill House Ensemble, made up of South Ward musicians.



The performance will also feature artists who are part of The Other Side of Newark project, an anti-violence campaign run by the City of Newark, the Brick City Peace Collective and the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery. Young Newark artists engaged with the project have worked with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Jerry Wonda and with West Ward Councilman Dupre Kelly (also known as DoItAll of the hip hop group Lords of the Underground) to create a collaborative hip hop performance for the event.



"Nothing beats creative collaboration that results in unique work that reflects the character of a community," says John Schreiber, President and CEO of NJPAC.



"NJPAC's ArtsXChange partnership with Clinton Hill Community Action is a special opportunity to produce work that expresses the energy and spirit of the South Ward."



In success, the launch of the South Ward ArtsXChange project will serve as a template for the launch of similar partnerships across Newark between NJPAC and community groups in each of the city's Wards.

