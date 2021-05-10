NJPAC Presents Parsons Dance, October 22

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Parsons Dance on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Joyous. Life-affirming. Exuberant. Parsons Dance jolts the spirit and soothes the soul.

Trained at the Alvin Ailey School before joining the Paul Taylor Dance Company, Artistic Director David Parsons uses every crayon in the box to create thrilling moments onstage. Like his iconic work Caught, a breathtaking illusion where the dancer's feet seem to never touch the ground. Sensual and muscular, thought-provoking and uplifting-let this top-notch ensemble transport you to another world.



Tickets to see Parsons Dance go on sale Friday, May 14th at 10:00 a.m. at njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.