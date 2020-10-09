NJPAC Presents JUSTIN WILLMAN MAGIC FOR HUMANS

The virtual event will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 7 PM.

For HALLOWEEN weekend Justin has created a BRAND-NEW show packed with more tricks and treats than you can imagine. Plus, there will be a COSTUME CONTEST, so dress appropriately. It's going to be a spooky and fun-filled event that your whole family will enjoy.

MAGIC FOR HUMANS (AT HOME) with JUSTIN WILLMAN is an interactive hour of magic, comedy, and unexpected surprises delivered directly into your living room. Justin is a regular on the Tonight Show, Ellen, and Comedy Central, and is the star of the hit Netflix series Magic for Humans. Now he invites you and your friends to join him (on Zoom) for this unique and intimate all-ages experiment.

Each ticket allows viewing on one device, so you can choose to enjoy the show solo or share the fun with the entire family. During the performance Justin will be able to see, hear and interact with the audience in real time, making this a truly unique experience. Capacity is limited so get your tickets today before they're gone!

HOW IT WORKS:

Download Zoom in advance of the event. Why not go ahead and do it now? zoom.us

The day before the event, you'll receive an email with the login information for actual the performance.

Join us when the "doors" to the waiting room open 30 minutes before the event's start time. We'll get you all checked in.

You will be allowed entry once the performance is ready to begin. Your video will be live, but your microphone will be muted to begin. You may be unmuted at times throughout the show to interact with Justin.

Enjoy the show!



$25.00 per Screen

Tickets are on-sale now

https://www.njpac.org/event/justin-willman-magic-for-humans/

