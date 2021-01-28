NJPAC Presents JERSEY FRESH Virtual Open Mic Night
Submit your audition video between January 28 and February 12.
NJPAC's open mic is back by popular demand! After a fantastic fall showcasing New Jersey's homegrown talent, Jersey Fresh is once again open for talent submissions. (We're looking at you, singers, comedians, dancers, rappers, poets, spoken-word artists, and actors.) Submit your audition video between January 28 and February 12. Chosen artists will perform at one of their online open mics between April 1 and May 20. Share your talents with the Garden State-and the world!If you or know somebody who is an aspiring rapper, singer, comedian, dancer or have any other unique talent, then they must register for Jersey Fresh: REGISTER HERE - NJPAC Keep in mind, Meryl Streep, Bruce Springsteen, Queen Latifah, and Savion Glover all grew up in New Jersey. NJPAC knows there are many gifted performers who just need an opportunity to get to the next step. Get a glimpse of all the artistry growing in the Garden State each week at Jersey Fresh, NJPAC's new weekly open-mic online series, where they turn the spotlight on performers honing their craft right here. Hear new work from the not-yet-discovered singers and comedians, dancers and rappers, poets, and actors of New Jersey. Wait, you say you're a performing artist yourself? Then they want to hear from you, to see if you're a fit for the Jersey Fresh series! For those 16 or older, Fill out this submission form below and upload a one- to two-minute video of your best rock song, spoken word performance, pas de deux, or stand-up set - or send in a link to a video of your performance on Instagram. (Group acts are welcome too!) The selected performances will reach all of NJPAC's 80,000 followers on Facebook, and be archived on their online performance portal, NJPAC In Your Living Room.