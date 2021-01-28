NJPAC Presents JERSEY FRESH Virtual Open Mic Night

NJPAC's open mic is back by popular demand! After a fantastic fall showcasing New Jersey's homegrown talent, Jersey Fresh is once again open for talent submissions. (We're looking at you, singers, comedians, dancers, rappers, poets, spoken-word artists, and actors.) Submit your audition video between January 28 and February 12. Chosen artists will perform at one of their online open mics between April 1 and May 20. Share your talents with the Garden State-and the world!

If you or know somebody who is an aspiring rapper, singer, comedian, dancer or have any other unique talent, then they must register for Jersey Fresh: REGISTER HERE - NJPAC

Keep in mind, Meryl Streep Queen Latifah , and Savion Glover all grew up in New Jersey. NJPAC knows there are many gifted performers who just need an opportunity to get to the next step. Get a glimpse of all the artistry growing in the Garden State each week at Jersey Fresh, NJPAC's new weekly open-mic online series, where they turn the spotlight on performers honing their craft right here. Hear new work from the not-yet-discovered singers and comedians, dancers and rappers, poets, and actors of New Jersey.