NJPAC Presents HISTORY THAT DOESN'T SUCK With Professor Greg Jackson, April 21

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Professor Greg Jackson to Newark on Sunday, April 21, at 2:00 P.M. for his educational yet electric production of “History That Doesn't Suck”.



“History That Doesn't Suck” is an interactive adaptation of Jackson's top-ranked history podcast. In his live show, he will take audience members on a journey through time as they explore the first 100 years of American History in only 100 minutes. Get swept away by the thrilling retellings of the triumphs and struggles of a national wrestling with its identity. The show is powered by a live cinematic soundtrack, plus engaging projections of images, maps, charts and videos to help guide the story.



This is history stripped of political biases, revealing tales of true historical human experience that can resonate with everyone. Parental guidance is recommended for children under the age of 12.



Tickets to see “History That Doesn't Suck” go on sale Friday, January 19 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey — where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's anchor cultural institution, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State's and the world's best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts.

NJPAC has attracted more than 11 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit Click Here for more information.