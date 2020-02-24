NJPAC Has Announced Schedule of Summer Programs

When you give kids the arts, you give them the world. NJPAC provides transformative creative experiences for students age 10-18, from beginner workshops to pre-professional intensives. See how an NJPAC education can propel you to the next level.

Geri Allen Jazz Camp

Overnight Residency at Rutgers University-Newark
Ages: 13-16
Dates: Jul 5 - 11
Tuition:
$1,400 for on-campus residents
$1,050 for off-campus residents

Learn More: https://www.njpac.org/education-program/geri-allen-jazz-camp/

Hip Hop Intensive "20/20 vision: let's be clear"

Ages: 10 - 16
Dates: Jun 29 - Jul 24
Tuition: $700

Learn More: https://www.njpac.org/education-program/hip-hop-summer-intensive/

Young Artist Summer Intensive


Level 1 - 3
Ages: 10-18
Dates vary by Level
Tuition: $650 - $1,250 per session

Learn More: https://www.njpac.org/education-program/young-artist-summer-intensive/

NJPAC
One Center Street
Newark, New Jersey 07102
www.njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)

Registration Link: https://www.njpac.org/arts-education/summer-programs/



