NJPAC Has Announced Schedule of Summer Programs
When you give kids the arts, you give them the world. NJPAC provides transformative creative experiences for students age 10-18, from beginner workshops to pre-professional intensives. See how an NJPAC education can propel you to the next level.
Geri Allen Jazz Camp
Overnight Residency at Rutgers University-Newark
Ages: 13-16
Dates: Jul 5 - 11
Tuition:
$1,400 for on-campus residents
$1,050 for off-campus residents
Learn More: https://www.njpac.org/education-program/geri-allen-jazz-camp/
Hip Hop Intensive "20/20 vision: let's be clear"
Ages: 10 - 16
Dates: Jun 29 - Jul 24
Tuition: $700
Learn More: https://www.njpac.org/education-program/hip-hop-summer-intensive/
Young Artist Summer Intensive
Level 1 - 3
Ages: 10-18
Dates vary by Level
Tuition: $650 - $1,250 per session
Learn More: https://www.njpac.org/education-program/young-artist-summer-intensive/
NJPAC
One Center Street
Newark, New Jersey 07102
www.njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)
Registration Link: https://www.njpac.org/arts-education/summer-programs/