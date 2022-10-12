NJPAC Announces Valentine's Day All-Star Comedy Show

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and SJ Presents has announced the hysterical line-up for the Valentine's Day All-Star Comedy Show.



See Newark's own Bill Bellamy coined the phrase "booty call" and has appeared in countless TV shows and movies, including Def Comedy Jam, Who's Got Jokes? Last Coming Standing, Any Given Sunday, and Issa Rae's Insecure, Bellamy will be the evening's host, introducing comedians Adele Givens, Eddie Griffin, and Smokey Suarez. They will take to the big stage on Saturday, February 11, 2023 for two performances, 7PM and 9:30PM.



Tickets to see Bill Bellamy, Adele Givens, Eddie Griffin and Smokey Suarez taking part in the Valentine's Day All-Star Comedy Show with two performances on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7PM and 9:30PM go on-sale Friday, October 14 at 10:00aM at NJPAC.org, or by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.