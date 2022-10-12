Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NJPAC Announces Valentine's Day All-Star Comedy Show

They will take to the big stage on Saturday, February 11, 2023 for two performances, 7PM and 9:30PM.

Register for New Jersey News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  
NJPAC Announces Valentine's Day All-Star Comedy Show

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and SJ Presents has announced the hysterical line-up for the Valentine's Day All-Star Comedy Show.

See Newark's own Bill Bellamy coined the phrase "booty call" and has appeared in countless TV shows and movies, including Def Comedy Jam, Who's Got Jokes? Last Coming Standing, Any Given Sunday, and Issa Rae's Insecure, Bellamy will be the evening's host, introducing comedians Adele Givens, Eddie Griffin, and Smokey Suarez. They will take to the big stage on Saturday, February 11, 2023 for two performances, 7PM and 9:30PM.

Tickets to see Bill Bellamy, Adele Givens, Eddie Griffin and Smokey Suarez taking part in the Valentine's Day All-Star Comedy Show with two performances on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7PM and 9:30PM go on-sale Friday, October 14 at 10:00aM at NJPAC.org, or by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Late Fall Improv Class at Vivid Stage Starts Next MonthLate Fall Improv Class at Vivid Stage Starts Next Month
October 12, 2022

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering a new season of improv classes for adults and teens aged 18 and up. The next session, taught by instructor Shereen Hickman, will be held Wednesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 starting November 9. 
NJPAC Announces Valentine's Day All-Star Comedy ShowNJPAC Announces Valentine's Day All-Star Comedy Show
October 12, 2022

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and SJ Presents has announced the hysterical line-up for the Valentine's Day All-Star Comedy Show.
George Street Playhouse Education Department Announces New Industry Pro SeriesGeorge Street Playhouse Education Department Announces New Industry Pro Series
October 12, 2022

George Street Playhouse (GSP)--The Center for Professional Learning & New Works The Education Department at George Street Playhouse introduced a new vision for students, educators, the community, and the industry, with a comprehensive line up of new class offerings and programs.
NJPAC Announces Top Five Finalists Of 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal CompetitionNJPAC Announces Top Five Finalists Of 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition
October 11, 2022

A world of jazz just minutes from home, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced the top five finalists of the 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. 
Phillip Phillips' THE WHERE WE CAME FROM TOUR Announced At Mayo Performing Arts CenterPhillip Phillips' THE WHERE WE CAME FROM TOUR Announced At Mayo Performing Arts Center
October 11, 2022

Since releasing his five-time platinum debut single “Home” in 2012, Phillip Phillips has scored multiple chart-topping albums and taken his expansive brand of earthy, guitar-fueled rock to stages worldwide. Phillip Phillips' The Where We Came From Tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, November 3, 2022.