NJACT Perry Awards Present The 50th Annual NJ Perry Awards Ceremony

The event is set for Sunday, October 1st.

By: Sep. 04, 2023

The New Jersey theater community is abuzz with excitement as preparations for the 50th Annual NJ Perry Awards Ceremony are in full swing! This milestone event promises to be a grand celebration of the rich tapestry of talent that has graced stages across the Garden State for the past five decades.

Since its inception in 1973, the NJ Perry Awards have served as a beacon of recognition for outstanding achievements in the performing arts, honoring the dedicated actors, directors, designers, and theater companies that have contributed to the vibrant cultural landscape community theater in New Jersey. This year's golden jubilee marks a significant milestone in the history of the awards, showcasing the enduring commitment to the craft of theater and celebrating all who have contributed to the 2022-2023 statewide theatrical season.

Date: Sunday, October 1st. Time: VIP Cocktail Reception at 5:30pm; General Admission at 6:30pm
Venue: The Strand Theatre in Lakewood, NJ

For more information, please visit www.njact.org or email info@njact.org.



