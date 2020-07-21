NJ Theater Alliance's Stages Online Presents SIGNIFICANT OTHER

Jordan Berman (played by Josh Mooiweer) would love to meet Mr. Right, but until he finds his "significant other", he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close girlfriends. As singles' nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan discovers that the only thing harder than finding love is supporting your friends when they fall in love. Significant Other is a comedy by Joshua Harmon, the critically acclaimed author of Bad Jews. The play is being presented online as part of the New Talent Showcase, a Theater Project initiative to provide opportunities for young actors during the Covid shutdown of performance spaces.

The cast of the July 31 performance is Josh Mooiweer, Isabelle Jennings Pickering, Jordan Yampolsky, Saleemah Sharpe, Thomas Shuman, and Dominick Mastrodonato, along with veteran performer Terri Sturtevant. It is directed by TJ Bodnar. This event is part of Stages Online, a partnership with New Jersey Theatre Alliance to bring theatre content into homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Theater Project (www.TheTheaterProject.org.) is an incubator for rising talent and a showcase for NJ artists, providing 200 opportunities each year on-stage and off to writers, directors, designers and actors though its many programs: a three-production mainstage series, a monthly staged reading of a work in progress that offers audiences an opportunity to dialogue with the author; a summer theater program for children; a monthly playwrights' script development workshop; an annual competition for New Jersey high school playwrights, and two annual festivals of one-act plays showcasing area authors. The company has recently relocated to Union Township, NJ.

Stages Online is made possible by generous funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, Bank of America, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, OceanFirst Foundation; the George A. Ohl, Jr. Trust; New Jersey Historical Commission; and Fund for the New Jersey Blind.www.njtheatrealliance.org Patrons can register to attend Significant Other at www.TheTheaterProject.org.

