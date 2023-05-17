NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: THIS JUST IN: LATEST DISCOVERIES IN THE UNIVERSE Announced At NJPAC, November 30

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Neil deGrasse Tyson on Thursday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m. Spend a thought-provoking evening with astrophysicist, professor, and New York Times best-selling author Neil deGrasse Tyson of the Hayden Planetarium. The author of his latest book Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization. Tyson will discuss how a "cosmic perspective" profoundly influences what we think and feel about science, culture, politics, and life. Take a journey to the far reaches of the universe in this cosmically fascinating conversation.



The universe is 13.7 billion years old - and we're still learning its incredible secrets. Who better to help us unpack the most exciting new discoveries of space and science than astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson? In this thought-provoking conversation, the New York Times best-selling author will explore a variety of cosmic hot topics, like the most recent findings of the James Webb Space Telescope. You'll laugh. You'll think. You'll marvel at the wonder of the universe.



A world-renowned science communicator, Neil deGrasse Tyson has transported viewers to the nucleus of an atom and to the farthest reaches of the universe. In addition to his work on television, he is a New York Times best-selling author whose books include Death by Black Hole & Other Cosmic Quandaries, Welcome to the Universe, and last year's Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.



Currently the head of NYC's Hayden Planetarium and a research associate in the Department of Astrophysics at the American Museum of Natural History, Tyson is the recipient of 20 honorary doctorates as well as the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the highest award given by NASA to a non-government citizen.



"Of all the amazing things about the Universe, I think two stand above all the rest. One of them is that we know so much about the universe, but another is that there's even more that we don't know." -Neil deGrasse Tyson



Tickets to see Neil deGrasse Tyson GO ON-SALE Friday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. at www.njpac.org, 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.