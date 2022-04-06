Music Mountain Theatre to Present BY POPULAR DEMAND Concert



In addition to the full season of Main Stage performances, young audience series productions, summer camps, and weekly theatre school classes, Music Mountain Theatre also offers additional special events for all to enjoy!

Looking to the theatre's future seasons, the "By Popular Demand" concert will take place on Sunday, April 10th at 7 PM.



"I don't really know that show." can be overheard on occasion at the theatre, particularly when discussing potential production titles for the upcoming season with our subscribers. This Broadway show tunes concert aims to fix that by presenting a few songs from the shows in consideration accompanied by a narrated synopsis of each show, in the hopes that you'll fall in love with some of these lesser-known gems as well!



In conjunction with this concert event, Music Mountain Theatre's fishbowl voting will be reintroduced! A handful of fishbowls will be lined up, each with the title of a musical on them. Attendees can help the theatre get ready for the 2023 season by donating any amount to their favorite show's fishbowl, and the winner will be included in MMT's next season. Donations will benefit the Music Mountain Theatre outreach programs.

Lending their voices to this special evening of songs are members of the MMT resident company including Jenna Parrilla Alvino, Lauren Brader, Jordan Brennan, Rhett Commodaro, Caleb Duffy, Justin Derry, Jaimie Geddes, Jennifer Hsiao, Libby Kane, Patrick Lavery, Roger Madding, McAfee Madding, David McCloughan, Alison McMullen, Louis Palena, Mike Prikril, Erik Snyder, Lauren Waksman, David Whiteman, Chelsea Connelly, Rachel Fingles, Lucy Fisher, Jill Gibilisco, Colby Langweiler, Emma Sneddon and Tristan Takacs.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, please call our box office at (609)397-3337 or visit our website at www.musicmountaintheatre.org



Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to its mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants. Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.