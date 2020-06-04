Music Mountain Theatre to Host DEMYSTIFYING OSCAR with William Hammerstein IIIrstein III

Music Mountain Theatre will host a William Hammerstein virtual event.

The Theatre will host a two-part virtual event "Demystifying Oscar" on Saturday, June 20 and Saturday, June 27th. The fireside chat will begin at 3:00 both days and end with a Q & A session with viewers. Some of our MMT talent will join Will during part two to share some of Rogers & Hammerstein's classic tunes!

Oscar Hammerstein wrote some of the most popular musicals of all time, including Show Boat, Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music. Now, his grandson William Hammerstein helps to demystify the source of his "genius," by looking at his formative years. From attending opera at his grandfather Oscar I's opera houses, through his father Willie, the most successful Vaudeville manager of his time and Uncle Arthur, who gave him his first jobs working with some of the finest lyricists and composers of the 1920's. Talk includes personal family stories and unpublished family photos.

Tickets for this virtual event can be purchased on The Theatre website for $50 per

household. Attendees will receive an invitation to participate via the Zoom video platform and no recording will be permitted. Music Mountain Theatre remains committed to their mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call (609) 397-3337.

