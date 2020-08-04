Music Mountain Theatre Presents 'The Men Of Musical Theatre' Virtually Streamed Concert

The concert will be presented on Saturday August 8th at 3:00 PM.

Music Mountain Theatre presents The Men of Musical Theatre. This concert will feature ten of our current male company members singing from shows that they love and maybe haven't had a chance to perform in yet. They are sure to dazzle you, as they present some of the most memorable songs that the Men of Musical Theatre have given us over the years.

All concerts will be performed live without in house audience, and broadcast out onto Vimeo for you to view. We at MMT take the safety of our performers, patrons, and staff very seriously and we are taking great measures to ensure a sanitized & healthy environment with the hopes that one day soon we will be able to welcome you back to our theatre and provide you with the entertainment, education and enrichment we are all missing so dearly. So please join us for a 2020 Summer concert series and thank you for your continued support.

The concert will be presented on Saturday August 8th at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $25 per household. You will receive viewing information the day of the event. To order tickets, see the list of upcoming concerts or for more information, visit our website at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call 609 397 3337.

