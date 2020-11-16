Music Mountain Theatre Presents BROADWAY REQUEST LIVE: A CONCERT

Show times are Friday at 8:00pm, Saturday at 3:00, and Sunday at 3:00. There is no show on Friday November 27.

Music Mountain Theatre will open Broadway Request Live: A Concert on November 20th for 5 performances running through November 29th. There will be several viewing options following guidelines and protocols with safety and comfort in mind. The Theatre will be open indoors to allow 50 patrons socially distanced for each production. Friday night productions will be streamed live from the stage for "drive in" viewing for 20 vehicles in the parking lot. Every production will also be available for virtual viewing at home.

Broadway Request Live is a new concert in which the songs have been chose by fans ahead of time. The Theatre has been collecting requests on social media for the last month and is excited to deliver this new concept. The audience will also have several opportunities to vote during the show on which song they want to hear from the set list.

Featuring songs from popular shows such as Rent, Jekyll & Hyde, The Secret Garden, and Shrek, this show is not to be missed!

Appearing in the show are MMT voices Jomarie Apelt, Dan Cimilluca, Emily Cobb, Justin Derry, Lucinda Fisher, Elizabeth Kane, Nicholas Kianka, David McCloughan Jr, Jenn Pilchman, Jeff Stephens, Lauren Waksman and Sue Den Outer on piano.

Show times are Friday at 8:00pm, Saturday at 3:00, and Sunday at 3:00. There is no show on Friday November 27. Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to the mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. For more information regarding safety measures or ticket options, please visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call (609) 397-3337.

