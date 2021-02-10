Morven Presents Black History Month Tribute To Frank Johnson's Music

Click Here for More Articles on Celebrating Black History Month

Colonialism and its legacies including slavery were a part of the lives of several generations of the Stockton family at Morven.

For Black History month, Independent scholar John Burkhalter and pianist Sheldon Eldridge explore the link between Robert Field Stockton (1795-1866) the "Commodore", and the free black composer Francis "Frank" Johnson. A recording will be sent to ticketholders following program.

The event will take place on Tue, Feb 16, 2021, 12:00 PM EST.

