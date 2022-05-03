Morristown Resident Mina Rizzo Named MPAC's Volunteer Of The Month

Morristown resident Mina Rizzo has been named MPAC's first Volunteer of the Month of May. This new recognition program is designed to shine a light on the many individuals who contribute their time and energy toward making MPAC and the MPAC customer experience a success.

Mina has been a volunteer at MPAC for 14 years and serves as Head Usher. You can see her assisting patrons at Door #2 at the Theatre at nearly every show. Mina ushers at over 150 events a year.

"I enjoy volunteering at MPAC because I get to meet new people at every show and help out the community," she said. She added that her favorite show at MPAC was Alice Cooper.

"Mina represents everything we look for in a volunteer," said Erin Pach, MPAC's Front of House Director. "She is wonderful with the patrons, she loves MPAC and she's always willing to help out when needed. Mina sets the example that other volunteers follow and there is no better person than her to be our first Volunteer of the Month."