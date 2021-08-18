Miss'D America Pageant Celebrates Its 30th Year At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Miss'd America LLC has announced that the 30th Miss'd America Pageant will return to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

This year's pageant will take place on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 8 p.m. in Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena and will once again feature lavish sets, incredible numbers, a "Queens" night at the opera theme led by the reigning Miss'd America 2020-2021 Sapphira Cristal, along with returning host Carson Kressley and a special performance by Grammy award winner Thelma Houston.

A portion of the proceeds from the 2021 Miss'd America Pageant will be distributed to various LGBTQ supportive charities. Since its inception, the pageant has donated over $450,000.00 to multiple organizations.

"We are excited to host the 2021 Miss'd America Pageant in Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena," said Michael Woodside, Vice President of Entertainment & Marketing Services at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. "Miss'd America has become an iconic event in the LGBTQ community, drawing thousands of regional visitors to Atlantic City, and we are proud to support the event and its charitable efforts."

"We are so thrilled to return to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with a bigger and better event," said Gary Hill, co-founder of Miss'D America. "We are excited to bring the glamour of a pageant back to the Boardwalk and can't wait to welcome more people than ever to our incredible event."

Tickets are on sale now and are priced at $25, $45, or $75.00. Purchases can be made by visiting Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City's website or by visiting Ticketmaster.

VIP tickets are also available for purchase at $100 per ticket, which includes one complimentary drink and admission to an exclusive post pageant meet and greet reception. A "Diamond Tiara" table for eight is also available for $1,000, which includes bottle service, a complimentary bottle of champagne and admission into the post pageant meet and greet reception. VIP and Diamond Tiara purchases are available by calling the group sales office at 609-449-6037.

A contestant search is currently being conducted in New Jersey, New York, Washington DC, Baltimore, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware and many other states. Contestants are being asked to complete a submission form and a three-minute video of their talent for consideration by a very distinguished panel of entertainment industry moguls.

For information on contestant search, contact Mortimer Spreng at missdamericasearch@gmail.com.

Contestants competing for the title of Miss'd America 2022 will be judged in the categories of swimsuit, talent, evening gown and must complete a Judges' Interview. Along with the crown and sash, Miss'd America will receive $5,000.00 in cash and must be available for multiple appearances throughout her reigning year. First runner-up will receive $2,500.00 and second runner-up will receive $1,500.00.