Milford Arts Council Celebrates 50 Years Of Intimate Arts Experiences with Anniversary Gala Fundraiser

The Milford Arts Council, the MAC is celebrating 50 years of service to the greater Milford community presenting and supporting the arts to the public with intimate experiences since 1972.

Certified by the state of Connecticut as a 501(c)3, the MAC oversees two venues, the mainstage (The MAC) inside the historic eastbound train station in the heart of downtown Milford for theatre, concerts, comedy, exhibits, lectures, dance and main offices. And the Firehouse Gallery in Walnut Beach, host to exhibits, workshops and pop-shops.

Paige Miglio, MAC Executive Director says: "We did the research and we are the only arts organization that presents and supports every discipline of art! The MAC is a very special space, our brand of intimate experiences make the audience feel part of the show, whether it be a play, concert or exhibition. We are very excited to bring this magical feeling to the party of the year on September 10th! We can't wait to see you there!"

On Saturday, September 10th, 2022 from 6-10PM at Lisman Landing, the MAC is excited to host its 50th Anniversary Gala Fundraiser. The evening will offer 4 hours of the arts with two bands: Hot Club of Black Rock for the cocktail hour,and ending with dancing under the stars with Drop Party, an exciting young Ska Band from Stratford. Lisman Landing will be transformed into a sparkling firmament of stars and lights to highlight everyone's finery with a photo-op in front of Marsh Made Art's hand painted "love" truck.

Delectable bites prepared by everyone's favorite Milford restaurants like: Bin100, Stonebridge, Don Rene, Bridge House, Gusto's, Nate's Plates, the Bees Knees, and many more. Two bars will offer a variety of wines from Wines & More!, brews from Milford Point Brewing and Athletic Brewing, and curated cocktails from SoNo1420, Fifth State, Barr Hill, and Ripe!

A silent auction will raise funds for the MAC's Endowment to continue supporting young artists with scholarships, mini-grants, and developing family programming. Items will include: original art by Miguel Estrada/Marsh Made Art, and also Susan O'Neill, whose artwork is featured on the commemorative label of SoNo1420 VO Vodka (bottles are for sale exclusively at Wines & More), 55" TV, Family basket which includes membership to the YMCA plus a family photo shoot and Giggling Pig Party, 4 Box tickets to the Ringo Starr concert, African Safari, and wine basket.