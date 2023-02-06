Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mile Square Theatre In Association With Pregones/PRTT Presents The World Premiere Of QUARTER RICAN

Blending humor, wit and hip-hop, Quarter Rican is sure to be a production the whole family will want to see.

Feb. 06, 2023  
MILE SQUARE THEATRE has announced their first theatrical production of the new year: QUARTER RICAN, directed by JORGE B MERCED. QUARTER RICAN will play a four-week limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre (1400 Clinton St. Hoboken, NJ 07030). Performances begin Wednesday, March 1 and continue through Sunday, March 26. Opening Night is Saturday, March 4 (8 p.m.). Tickets are $24-$35 and available at milesquaretheatre.org.

In Hernández's fun and relevant hip hop comedy we are invited into the inner world of a young parent as he reckons with the intricacies of his infant child's mixed identity and ultimately his own under the backdrop of the growing project of gentrification happening in his Hoboken hometown.

"I feel hopeful that there is something universal about the deep specificity," says Hernandez. Says Kevin R. Free of his choice to produce the show in his first season, "It was a no-brainer: Gabriel is from Hoboken, the play is relatable, and most importantly, it's hilarious." Blending humor, wit and hip-hop, Quarter Rican is sure to be a production the whole family will want to see.

The production stars playwright and librettist Gabriel Diego Hernández* as Danny, Broderick Clavery as MC Plátano and Arabelle Luke as DJ Quenepa. *Performing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

The production features scenic design by Emmett Grosland, costume design by Stephanie Echevarria, and lighting design by Lucrecia Briceño. Julia Perez* is the Production Stage Manager.

Tickets are $24-35 and are now available online at www.MileSquareTheatre.org. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour before the performance. The theatre is offering special "Pay-What-You-Will" performances on March 1 & 2.




