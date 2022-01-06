Michael McAssey Returns With Piano Bar At The Gateway Playhouse This Month

Michael McAssey returns to the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point, NJ with their monthly piano bar on Thursday January 20th at 7pm. Bring your sheet music and get up onstage and sing or just come and sit back and enjoy. Full cash bar is available.

For tickets, please call 609-653-0553 or purchase online at www.gatewaybythebay.org.

Michael McAssey made his Broadway debut in the ill-fated musical LATE NITE COMIC. In New York he's worked on and Off-Broadway (A HARD TIME TO BE SINGLE, SEX TIPS FOR MODERN GIRLS, IN GAY COMPANY & more) and at Lincoln Center. He co-starred as Herbie in GYPSY (with Sally Mayes), Hucklebee in THE FANTASTICKS, Man 1 in Sondheim's PUTTING IT TOGETHER, Edna Turnblad in 2 companies of HAIRSPRAY, and as Max Bialystock in 3 different companies of Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS.

In Chicago Michael starred in the hit comedy SHEAR MADNESS, co-starred as Banjo in THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER (with Andre De Shields) and as Guy Proclo in Terrence McNally's THE RITZ (with Transparent's Alexandra Billings). Soap fans may remember Michael as blind pianist-singer George Baldwin on CBS-TV's GUIDING LIGHT. He appeared with Barbara Cook and Patti LuPone in Paris and toured with Ms. LuPone in her nightclub act, THE ARGENTINA TURNER REVUE.

An accomplished conductor & music director as well, Michael divides his time between onstage and off including conducting the Broadway National Tours of AVENUE Q and TITANIC: THE MUSICAL, and the smash hit 2016 summer tour of PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT. He also toured with Donny Osmond playing piano for Livent's JOSEPH... Proud member of Actor's Equity since 1977 and SAG/AFTRA since 1981.