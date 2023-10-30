Mentalist Joshua Kane to Bring BORDERS OF THE MIND to Sieminski Theater in November

Catch the performance on November 11.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 2 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo 3 Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 4 Reviews: Critics Sound Off On THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse

Mentalist Joshua Kane to Bring BORDERS OF THE MIND to Sieminski Theater in November

Get ready to embark on a captivating journey through the mysteries of the mind as mentalist Joshua Kane presents Borders of the Mind at the Sieminski Theater on November 11 at 7: 30 PM. This extraordinary and interactive show promises an evening of mind-bending feats and incredible psychic phenomena that will leave audiences of all ages spellbound.

Joshua Kane, a renowned mentalist, will take you on a thrilling exploration of the human mind in Borders of the Mind. As seen through his appearances across the country, Kane's unique ability to tap into the power of the mind will have you questioning the boundaries of reality.

In this extraordinary performance, Kane will identify audience members who possess the uncanny talent to project their thoughts and tap into their intuition. It's an experience for everyone who's ever wished for a letter from Hogwarts or to be chosen as “the one”. Are you prepared to cross the Borders of the Mind?

Don't miss this chance to be part of an incredible evening of simultaneous telepathy and mind-bending psychic phenomena. Borders of the Mind is the perfect show for the whole family, and it's an event that will leave you talking long after the final act.

Tickets are available online at Click Here or by phone at 908-580-3892. Tickets range from $35.00 to $55.00 with discounts available for students and seniors. The theater is located at 8000 Fellowship Road, Basking Ridge on the campus of Fellowship Village.

Enjoy an exceptional preshow dining experience at Wilson's Tapas Bar Lounge restaurant before the evening performance. Located steps away from the Sieminski Theater, culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village's award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Make a reservation by calling 908-580-3818 for 5:30 pm for the show date.

About the Sieminski Theater: Bringing a professional performing arts venue with a diverse lineup of entertainment to Basking Ridge and the surrounding communities makes the Sieminski Theater and Somerset County an artistic and cultural destination. We enjoy a newly expanded performance schedule from American Theater Group, Light Opera of New Jersey, New Jersey Festival Orchestra, Trilogy Repertory, and countless national touring groups. Our intimate, award-winning non-profit venue features technical amenities that rival any Broadway theater. Visit us at Click Here to view our upcoming entertainment schedule, where any seat is the best seat in the house.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
SOMETHING LIKE A FAIRYTALE Comes to Newark Next Month Photo
SOMETHING LIKE A FAIRYTALE Comes to Newark Next Month

Hold onto your seats, because Aurway Repertory Theatre is about to whisk you away on a journey you won't forget! We're thrilled to present 'Something Like a Fairytale,” written and composed by Lawrence Dandridge.

2
Student Blog: You Think Harvard, Yale, and Columbia Have Low Acceptance Rates? Try 0.4% fo Photo
Student Blog: You Think Harvard, Yale, and Columbia Have Low Acceptance Rates? Try 0.4% for a BFA in Musical Theatre

Nothing beats standing on a stage and telling a beautiful story to a receptive audience. We love the fast paced, ever changing, unpredictable environment that is our major and our industry. However, we just want a little respect for the hustle.

3
Student Blog: Why Music is So Important to Me Photo
Student Blog: Why Music is So Important to Me

Speaking for myself, I listen to music as often as I can and to me, music almost controls my emotions. That leads to why I have a collection of 24 playlists. “That’s so many how do you ever choose?” Simple; whatever mood I am in or want to be in, I play the corresponding playlist.

4
Star Royale Theatre to Present NJ Premiere of ROCKY THE MUSICAL Photo
Star Royale Theatre to Present NJ Premiere of ROCKY THE MUSICAL

Star Royale Theatre presents the NJ Premiere of Rocky the Musical, a hard-hitting yet tender adaptation of the iconic film. Directed and choreographed by Brendan Stackhouse, this production brings the story of Rocky Balboa to life on stage. Get all the details here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Video
See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman' Video
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman'
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged Video
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
A Man for All Seasons in New Jersey A Man for All Seasons
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/18-11/05)Tracker
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
DEATHtrap in New Jersey DEATHtrap
Algonquin Arts Theatre (1/19-1/28)
Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony in New Jersey Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/30-11/30)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/22-2/22)
Check Please in New Jersey Check Please
Playhouse 22 (3/09-3/17)
NYC Winter Showcase 2024 in New Jersey NYC Winter Showcase 2024
Performers Theatre Workshop (3/03-3/03)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Leap Into Spring in New Jersey Leap Into Spring
Mayo Performing Arts Center (3/09-3/10)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/17-2/17)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You