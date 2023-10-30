Mentalist Joshua Kane to Bring BORDERS OF THE MIND to Sieminski Theater in November

Get ready to embark on a captivating journey through the mysteries of the mind as mentalist Joshua Kane presents Borders of the Mind at the Sieminski Theater on November 11 at 7: 30 PM. This extraordinary and interactive show promises an evening of mind-bending feats and incredible psychic phenomena that will leave audiences of all ages spellbound.

Joshua Kane, a renowned mentalist, will take you on a thrilling exploration of the human mind in Borders of the Mind. As seen through his appearances across the country, Kane's unique ability to tap into the power of the mind will have you questioning the boundaries of reality.

In this extraordinary performance, Kane will identify audience members who possess the uncanny talent to project their thoughts and tap into their intuition. It's an experience for everyone who's ever wished for a letter from Hogwarts or to be chosen as “the one”. Are you prepared to cross the Borders of the Mind?

Don't miss this chance to be part of an incredible evening of simultaneous telepathy and mind-bending psychic phenomena. Borders of the Mind is the perfect show for the whole family, and it's an event that will leave you talking long after the final act.

Tickets are available online at Click Here or by phone at 908-580-3892. Tickets range from $35.00 to $55.00 with discounts available for students and seniors. The theater is located at 8000 Fellowship Road, Basking Ridge on the campus of Fellowship Village.

Enjoy an exceptional preshow dining experience at Wilson's Tapas Bar Lounge restaurant before the evening performance. Located steps away from the Sieminski Theater, culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village's award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Make a reservation by calling 908-580-3818 for 5:30 pm for the show date.

About the Sieminski Theater: Bringing a professional performing arts venue with a diverse lineup of entertainment to Basking Ridge and the surrounding communities makes the Sieminski Theater and Somerset County an artistic and cultural destination. We enjoy a newly expanded performance schedule from American Theater Group, Light Opera of New Jersey, New Jersey Festival Orchestra, Trilogy Repertory, and countless national touring groups. Our intimate, award-winning non-profit venue features technical amenities that rival any Broadway theater. Visit us at Click Here to view our upcoming entertainment schedule, where any seat is the best seat in the house.