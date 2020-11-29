Melba Moore Returns to Crossroads For Encore Performance

Tony® Award winning actress Melba Moore comes home to Crossroads Theatre Company for an encore performance of Melba Moore: Sweet Songs of the Soul that will be streaming on Crossroads' website December 1 thru January 3. The production, written and performed by Moore, made its debut during Crossroads 2007-2008 Season.

Using a mélange of music genres, Sweet Songs chronicles Moore's life, with all its trials and tribulations, along with her many successes. This program features Moore in conversation with Crossroads Co-Founder Ricardo Khan, who also directed the Crossroads production. Moore will share excerpts from the show, and discuss the how the critically-acclaimed production came about. "Whether you are a lifetime fan, or just discovering the creative force known as Melba Moore, your appreciation for her perseverance and ongoing gifts to us will only grow," said Kahn.



The first Black woman to win a Tony for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical, Melba Moore and her astonishing four-octave vocal range first wowed Broadway audiences in the original production of HAIR in 1969. After originating the role of Lutiebelle in Purlie on Broadway, for which she won the Tony, she branched out into television, film, and music. Melba Moore topped the R & B charts for nearly twenty years, earning legions of faithful fans along the way.

