Meg Cutting's Drag Show Returns To Eagle Theatre

Performances run June 15-17th. 

By:
June is Pride month and the Queens are taking over Eagle Theatre in Hammonton, NJ for one weekend ONLY, June 15-17th.  Returning for its fifth year (fourth at Eagle!), It's Not Personal, It's Drag includes a star studded cast of local drag performers hosted and produced by Meg Cutting. Complete with lip syncing legends, dancing divas, themed cocktails and electric performances. It's Not Personal, It's Drag is the HOTTEST drag show in New Jersey!

The event will be hosted by the blonde bombshell Meg, featuring her fabulous co-host (the geriatric gem of Philadelphia) Dominique Lee! Join us for the weekend as we kick, split and laugh the night away. The cast will also feature Rosey Hart and a rotating cast of Jiji Jane, Balena Canto, Oktober Third, Demi Gawdess, Jack N. Coake, Mister Right, Kameron LaReese, and Loony.

COMPETITION ALERT! To add a little FLARE this year, Meg is encouraging those bold enough to serve a LOOK to showcase to her and the stars in a special runway competition for a SICKENING prize! Don't be afraid to show your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. Drag is for EVERYONE and we want to see you SHINE!

There are four different seating options: Tables for a wild party of 8, Two-tops, on the stage, and regular old-fashioned general admission. Choose regular or VIP, which gets you preferred seating closest to the action and special discounts on those delectably delicious drinks. Guests are encouraged to tip the talent with lots of $ingles!

Performances are Thursday-Saturday, June 15-17th at 8pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 609-704-5012. Mature content: guests must be 18+ to attend and must be 21+ to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages.  




