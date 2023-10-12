McCarter Theatre Center and Crossroads4Hope: A Network of Cancer Support Present OUR CANCER STORIES

McCarter Theatre Center, a renowned cultural institution, and Crossroads4Hope, a leading cancer support non-profit organization, have announced the return of 'Our Cancer Stories' for its third year.

This innovative and heartfelt collaboration brings together the healing power of the arts and the indomitable human spirit in a performance that honors the stories of individuals affected by cancer. For the first time, this moving theatrical experience will be performed in person at the McCarter Theatre Center's Berlind Rehearsal Room on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., and is open to the public, free of charge.

Performed as a staged reading with professional actors, 'Our Cancer Stories' is an original devised theatre piece that draws its inspiration from the real-life experiences, challenges, triumphs, and emotions of individuals and families affected by cancer and loss within the local community.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with McCarter Theatre Center for the third year of 'Our Cancer Stories.' This program exemplifies the profound impact that the arts can have on individuals dealing with cancer and their loved ones," said Kyle Jachim, Oncology Social Worker and Program Coordinator at Crossroads4Hope. "Through my work, I understand that everyone has a story to share, and we hope this production helps not only elevate those voices, but foster a sense of community, understanding, and healing."

Brooke Boertzel, Director of Education at McCarter Theatre Center, commented, "Theatre has the ability to illuminate the human experience, and 'Our Cancer Stories' does just that. We are excited to host this event in person for the first time and provide a platform for healing through the theatrical process. We believe in the therapeutic and transformative power of the arts, and this collaboration with Crossroads4Hope exemplifies that belief."

The public performance of 'Our Cancer Stories' will take place on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., at McCarter Theatre Center's Berlind Rehearsal Room. The event is free, though seating is limited.

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon that celebrates the strength, resilience, and unity of our community in the face of adversity.

Admission is free and reservations can be made at Click Here or by emailing Kyle Jachim at kjachim@crossroads4hope.org.