Mayo Performing Arts Center's Next Facebook Live Concert to Feature 'Piano Battle'

MPAC's next Facebook Live concert will take place on Friday, June 5 at 12:30 pm, featuring a special performance with internationally acclaimed pianists Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis -- the duo who perform as "Piano Battle."

The concert can be viewed on MPAC's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MayoPerformingArtsCenter/

The brainchild of Kern and Cibis, the PIANO BATTLE sees the duo go head-to-head on stage, charming and enchanting the audience with a variety of classical pieces. The two artists, with distinctly different performance styles, take turns to perform pieces by composers such as Chopin, Liszt and Debussy. They will even improvise based on the tunes you request.

Piano Battle will come to MPAC on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 7 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday June 5 at 10 am at MayoArts.Org.

Paul Cibis

Educated in Hanover, Berlin and London, Paul Cibis has performed on five continents and established an international presence. He has been invited to international festivals in the UK, Germany, USA, South Africa, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand. In addition to his many concert appearances, he has been featured in radio and television programs around the world, including the BBC, WDR, 3Sat, ORB, HR, RTHK, and CCTV. Paul has released several albums, including a collection of French mélodies and piano works by Berlioz, Fauré and Debussy, in collaboration with German mezzo-soprano Barbara Senator. His latest album features a collection of solo pieces by Taiwanese composer Kai-nan Huang.

Andreas Kern

Born in South Africa, Andreas Kern studied piano in Cologne and Berlin with Günter Ludwig and Pascal Devoyon. As a soloist and chamber musician, he has extensive experience in Europe, Canada, Hong Kong, China, Japan, India and South Africa.

MPAC launched its Friday Facebook Live series on April 10. MPAC airs a new live concert every Friday. Concerts are recorded and can be viewed at later dates on MPAC's Facebook as well as the MPAC website.

More information about the performers at https://pianobattle.com/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You