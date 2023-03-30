Mayo Performing Arts Center Summer Performing Arts School Registration Underway

Registration for Summer 2023 Performing Arts School programs is now open. A variety of one and two-week sessions will be available.

Sessions are available for children as young as seven years old, up to 18 years old. Classes will be filled on a first-come, first served basis. Registration can be done at www.MayoArts.Org.

Classes include:

Broadway Kids (ages 7-10)

Session I: July 10 - July 14, 2023

Session II: August 7 - 11, 2023 Weekdays: 9:00am - 3:00pm

$375 per session

Have fun while working on musical theatre skills including singing technique, movement, stage presence, acting and more! Students will work on their own mini musical which they will present on the MPAC stage on the ﬁnal day of class!

Musical Theatre Workshop (ages 10-15)

Session I: July 10 - July 21, 2023

Session II: July 24 - August 4, 2023 Weekdays: 9:00am - 3:00pm

$625 per session

Become a triple threat musical theatre performer in this exciting two-week workshop! Work on singing skills, song performance, acting, improvisation and stage presence! Students learn professional rehearsal techniques as they put their skills to use in an end of session main stage performance for family and friends!

Teen Musical Theatre Conservatory (ages 14-18)

July 24th - August 4th, 2023 Weekdays: 9:00am - 3:00pm

$625.00

Come and experience a true summer stock rehearsal process while working with professional teachers and directors! Mornings will be spent in the conservatory training program and focus on vocal technique, song performance, acting skills, character development and much more! Afternoons will be spent rehearsing a Main Stage production to be presented on the ﬁnal class.

Young Actor's Workshop (ages 9-12)

July 17- July 21, 2022 Weekdays: 9:00am - 3:00pm

$375

If you act but you're not interested in a musical theatre program, then this is for you! Work on acting skills, character development and improvisation in a fun and creative atmosphere. Students will work on their own play which they will present on the MPAC stage on the ﬁnal day of class.

Teen Actor's Workshop (ages 13-18)

July 31 - August 11, 2023 Weekdays: 9:00am - 3:00pm

$625

Don't miss this exciting workshop for teens! This 2 week program will focus on advanced acting skills, character development and improvisation while rehearsing toward a ﬁnal acting performance on our main stage!

MIRACLE PROJECT (ages 9 - 18)

July 11th - August 10th, 2023

Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:00 - 4:30

Cost for the 10 sessions: $175.00

The Miracle Project New Jersey is an evidence-based, groundbreaking program which helps children and young adults with autism and other special needs build communication and social skills, community, and greater self-esteem though music, acting, dance, acting and storytelling. This fun in person summer camp will involve peer mentors from our Performing Arts School program. Students will have a great time socializing, learning new skills and working toward a mini musical performance!

Registration will begin immediately and will be processed on a ﬁrst come, ﬁrst served basis. All classes must be paid for in full at the time of registration unless other arrangements have been made. All tuition is non-refundable one week prior to the ﬁrst day of the session. All tuition payments include a non- refundable $50 processing and registration fee. Limited scholarships available based on need. Please call the hotline for more information.