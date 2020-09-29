Mayo Performing Arts Center Annual Starlight Ball Gala Goes Virtual

The gala will take place on October 23.

MPAC's best fundraiser of the year has gone virtual. The 22nd annual (virtual) Starlight Ball will take place over Zoom on Friday, October 23 at 6 pm.



Tickets, which include the ability to participate in a Silent Auction, pre-event kickoff and post-event VIP DJ Dance Party Zoom are $150. Proceeds from the event will support MPAC's critical needs now and going forward as it continues to serve the community with outstanding arts events and education programs. Tickets can be purchased at MayoArts.Org.



The Starlight Ball, dubbed "What the World Needs Now," will feature a special guest appearance and performance by Kristin Chenoweth, students from MPAC's Performing Arts School and Performing Arts Company, and other surprises.



"We have all been enriched by having MPAC in our lives," said Marylyn McLaughlin, Starlight Ball co-chair. "What the world needs now is for all of us to not give up and to support and save the institutions that are dear to our community."



"During difficult times, the arts are more important than ever before," adds co-chair Lisa Wallburg. "MPAC has given us so many great memories. We need to work together and support MPAC so we can continue to enjoy live events and teach the children the joy of music and creativity."



A silent auction will feature items such as a guitar signed by Jon Bon Jovi, vacation rentals, wine and much more. The Starlight Ball co-chairs, Marylyn McLaughlin, Lisa Wallburg and Charlie Meizoso, will host a preview event on October 13 for ticket buyers that will launch the silent auction (which runs through Oct. 23), share how to make the Starlight Ball signature drink, and preview the October 23 event.



The Starlight Ball is MPAC's biggest fundraising event of the year. Traditionally, over 300 people attend the black tie event held each fall. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ball has gone virtual for 2020 and support remains critical. The Theatre has been closed since March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in millions of dollars of lost ticket sales and dozens of show cancellations. Although currently allowed to operate at a limited capacity of 150 patrons, MPAC faces a long and difficult road ahead before it can once again bring the fully staged productions to capacity crowds.



"How we all miss the simple pleasure of a night out on the town. Going to dinner followed by a show at MPAC," said Charlie Meizoso, co-chair. "Support is needed now more than ever so that the good work MPAC does continues. Help us keep the stage lights on!"

