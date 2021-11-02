Mayo Performing Arts Center Announces Holiday Programming

MPAC will present a diverse lineup of holiday events this season. From New Jersey Ballet's 50th anniversary of Nutcracker to the George Gee Swing Orchestra, to vocal powerhouse Jonathan Antoine, MPAC has events for families to get out and enjoy the season.

Events include:

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage

Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 2 pm and 5 pm

Everyone's favorite holiday classic comes to life as Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season.

Adapted from Charles M. Schulz's timeless story of the spirit of Christmas, and featuring the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi, there's no better way to discover the magic of the season!

$29-$69

Jonathan Antoine's ChristmasLand Live!

Where the Magic of Christmas Comes Alive

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30 pm

When Jonathan Antoine sings, it's immediately apparent you are hearing one of the best voices in the world. Antoine was first introduced to the world at the age of 17 on Britain's Got Talent with what became the world's most viewed television audition of any performer. Antoine performs music from his new holiday release Christmasland Live and more, bringing many musical tastes together that appeal to audiences young and old.

$29-$125

A Magical Cirque Christmas

Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 3 pm and 8 pm

The world's greatest entertainers unite for a spell-binding and incredible holiday production - A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS! Experience the magic of Christmas with dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live. Get into the spirit of the season with this merry treat that's perfect for the entire family.

$39-$69

A Forever Motown Holiday Celebration

Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 7 pm

All of your favorite Motown hits and holiday favorites on one stage on one night! G.C. Cameron, original lead singer of The Spinners, Glenn Leonard, former lead singer of The Temptations and former members of The Marvelettes headline this trip down Motown memory lane.

$29-$69

Sara Evans Blue Christmas Tour

Friday, December 10, 2021 at 8 pm

With five chart-topping singles ("No Place That Far," "Suds In The Bucket, "A Real Fine Place To Start," "Born to Fly," and "A Little Bit Stronger"), multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is one of the most played most-played female artist on country radio in the last two decades. Enjoy a country holiday concert complete with traditional Christmas music as well as her greatest hits.

$39-$79

"Sleigh Bell Swing"

with the George Gee Swing Orchestra

Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3 pm

Santa's gonna be jumpin' and jivin' to the swingin' sounds of the George Gee Swing Orchestra as they spice up the season with big band versions of your favorite holiday music. Featuring the Lindy Hop Swing Dancers.

$29-$49

New Jersey Ballet's 50th Anniversary Nutcracker

With New Jersey Symphony Orchestra

December 17-December 26, 2021

50th anniversary! New Jersey Ballet's beloved annual tradition enchants youngsters and grown-ups alike with splendid dancing, eye-popping special effects and a touch of holiday magic, set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score performed live by New Jersey Symphony Orchestra.

$35-$75

Visit: www.mayoarts.org