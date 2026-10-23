Mariza, Cécile McLorin Salvant, London City Ballet and Suzanne Vega to Perform at McCarter

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

From the music of Portugal to jazz, contemporary ballet, and some of the most recognizable songs in contemporary songwriting, McCarter Theatre Center welcomes four distinctive performances in early November: Mariza, Cécile McLorin Salvant, London City Ballet, and Suzanne Vega.

Mariza | October 29 at 7:30 PM

Portuguese singer Mariza brings the sound and spirit of fado to McCarter. Known for its emotional depth and sense of saudade, a Portuguese word that speaks to longing and yearning, fado has deep roots in Portugal's musical traditions. Mariza honors that history while exploring new directions, including on her latest album, Amor.

Make an evening of it at McCarter! The lobby is open to the public from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, with discounted drinks and snacks during happy hour from 5:30 to 6:30 PM. At 6 PM, Portuguese duo maiseu, featuring vocalist Joana Camões and guitarist Miguel Samarão, performs live in the Lockwood Lobby. No show ticket is required to enjoy happy hour.

Cécile McLorin Salvant | November 1 at 6 PM

A three-time Grammy Award winner, Cécile McLorin Salvant is one of the leading voices in jazz today. A composer, singer, and visual artist, she approaches songs as stories, moving among jazz, blues, vaudeville, folk, baroque, and other musical traditions. Her performances bring fresh perspectives to familiar songs and introduce audiences to lesser-known musical gems.

London City Ballet | November 4 at 7 PM

London City Ballet makes its McCarter debut with a program that brings together established works and new choreography. Ashley Page's Mephisto Waltz opens the evening, followed by Jerome Robbins' rarely seen Quiet City, choreographed for three male dancers, and Soon, a new work by rising choreographer Tasha Chu. The program concludes with Glen Tetley's Firebird, revived in his centenary year.

Suzanne Vega | November 6 at 8 PM

Suzanne Vega brings a career-spanning selection of songs to McCarter, including favorites such as “Tom's Diner,” “Luka,” and “Marlene on the Wall,” along with songs from her 2025 album, Flying with Angels. She'll be joined by longtime guitarist Gerry Leonard, known for his work with David Bowie, and cellist Stephanie Winters. Since the release of her self-titled debut album in 1985, Vega has made a lasting impression with her distinctive voice and songs that find meaning in the details of everyday life.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 07 Hrs 15 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming