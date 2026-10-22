Rufus Wainwright, Suzanne Vega & More Set for McCarter Theatre Center Performances
The Princeton venue will host jazz, classical, dance, and theatrical performances alongside talks and comedy events.
McCarter Theatre Center revealed its October through December calendar, featuring performances by fado artist Mariza, jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega, and others.
Mariza
Thursday, October 29, 7:30 PM
Come early, settle in, and let the evening begin. No show ticket required. Happy hour is open to the public from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, with discounted drinks and snacks from 5:30 to 6:30 PM.
Born in Mozambique and raised in Mouraria, the historic Lisbon neighborhood at the heart of fado, Mariza has become one of the world's leading ambassadors of this soulful Portuguese musical tradition. Across a career spanning more than two decades, she has honored fado's emotional depth while bringing its timeless artistry to audiences around the world.
Starting at 6:00 PM, experience maiseu in the Lockwood Lobby! Contemporary Portuguese Music reemerging after diving in its own roots, maiseu goes beyond paying any sort of a tribute.
Cécile McLorin Salvant
Sunday, November 1, 6:00 PM
Hailed as a successor to Billie Holiday, Cécile McLorin Salvant is one of the leading voices in jazz today. A winner of the prestigious Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition at age 21 and a three-time GRAMMY Award recipient, she brings singular clarity, curiosity, and artistry to everything she sings. She will perform with her Quartet.
London City Ballet
Firebird & Mixed Repertory
Wednesday, November 4, 7:00 PM
London City Ballet makes its McCarter debut with a dynamic program showcasing the company's range and artistry. Anchored by Glen Tetley's Firebird, a Gothic retelling that follows a young woman's journey toward freedom and self-discovery, the evening also features Ashley Page's Mephisto Waltz, Jerome Robbins' Quiet City, and Tasha Chu's Soon.
Suzanne Vega
Friday, November 6, 8:00 PM
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega performs a career-spanning concert featuring favorites including “Tom's Diner,” “Luka,” and “Marlene on the Wall,” along with songs from her latest album, Flying with Angels, released in May 2025 to critical acclaim. She will be joined by longtime guitarist Gerry Leonard, known for his work with David Bowie, and cellist Stephanie Winters.
Eric Lu, Piano
Tuesday, November 17, 7:30 PM
First-prize winner of the International Chopin Piano Competition, Eric Lu is acclaimed for his poetic insight and powerful artistry. He first gained international recognition by winning the Leeds International Piano Competition at age 20. He has appeared with leading orchestras, including the London Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and Los Angeles Philharmonic, and performs regularly in major concert halls around the world.
Rufus Wainwright
Thursday, November 19, 7:30 PM
Rufus Wainwright joins the Princeton Playhouse Sinfonia for a special one-night-only performance featuring selections from Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall, Want One, Want Two, and more.
Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Rufus Does Judy, Wainwright revisits his acclaimed, loving recreation of Judy Garland's legendary 1961 Carnegie Hall concert. The program also features lush new symphonic arrangements of songs from Want One and Want Two, two of his most celebrated albums. The Princeton Playhouse Sinfonia brings together student musicians, members of Princeton's jazz ensembles, and local professional musicians for this special collaboration.
An Evening with Ira Glass
Saturday, November 21, 7:30 PM
Ira Glass, the legendary host of This American Life, brings an evening of storytelling in the style he pioneered on his acclaimed radio show: funny stories with feelings. Heard by more than three million listeners each week, This American Life has received numerous honors, including eight Peabody Awards and the first Pulitzer Prize awarded to a radio show or podcast.
A Christmas Carol
December 8–27
The holiday tradition you love is back, filled with music, magic, and the timeless spirit of generosity. This year, Cameron Knight returns as Ebenezer Scrooge.
The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
The Brandenburg Concertos
Monday, December 14, 7:30 PM
Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University campus
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