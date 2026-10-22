Rufus Wainwright, Suzanne Vega & More Set for McCarter Theatre Center Performances

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

McCarter Theatre Center revealed its October through December calendar, featuring performances by fado artist Mariza, jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega, and others.

Mariza

Thursday, October 29, 7:30 PM

Come early, settle in, and let the evening begin. No show ticket required. Happy hour is open to the public from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, with discounted drinks and snacks from 5:30 to 6:30 PM.

Born in Mozambique and raised in Mouraria, the historic Lisbon neighborhood at the heart of fado, Mariza has become one of the world's leading ambassadors of this soulful Portuguese musical tradition. Across a career spanning more than two decades, she has honored fado's emotional depth while bringing its timeless artistry to audiences around the world.

Starting at 6:00 PM, experience maiseu in the Lockwood Lobby! Contemporary Portuguese Music reemerging after diving in its own roots, maiseu goes beyond paying any sort of a tribute.

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Sunday, November 1, 6:00 PM

Hailed as a successor to Billie Holiday, Cécile McLorin Salvant is one of the leading voices in jazz today. A winner of the prestigious Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition at age 21 and a three-time GRAMMY Award recipient, she brings singular clarity, curiosity, and artistry to everything she sings. She will perform with her Quartet.

London City Ballet

Firebird & Mixed Repertory

Wednesday, November 4, 7:00 PM

London City Ballet makes its McCarter debut with a dynamic program showcasing the company's range and artistry. Anchored by Glen Tetley's Firebird, a Gothic retelling that follows a young woman's journey toward freedom and self-discovery, the evening also features Ashley Page's Mephisto Waltz, Jerome Robbins' Quiet City, and Tasha Chu's Soon.

Friday, November 6, 8:00 PM

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega performs a career-spanning concert featuring favorites including “Tom's Diner,” “Luka,” and “Marlene on the Wall,” along with songs from her latest album, Flying with Angels, released in May 2025 to critical acclaim. She will be joined by longtime guitarist Gerry Leonard, known for his work with David Bowie, and cellist Stephanie Winters.

Eric Lu, Piano

Tuesday, November 17, 7:30 PM

First-prize winner of the International Chopin Piano Competition, Eric Lu is acclaimed for his poetic insight and powerful artistry. He first gained international recognition by winning the Leeds International Piano Competition at age 20. He has appeared with leading orchestras, including the London Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and Los Angeles Philharmonic, and performs regularly in major concert halls around the world.

Thursday, November 19, 7:30 PM

Rufus Wainwright joins the Princeton Playhouse Sinfonia for a special one-night-only performance featuring selections from Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall, Want One, Want Two, and more.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Rufus Does Judy, Wainwright revisits his acclaimed, loving recreation of Judy Garland's legendary 1961 Carnegie Hall concert. The program also features lush new symphonic arrangements of songs from Want One and Want Two, two of his most celebrated albums. The Princeton Playhouse Sinfonia brings together student musicians, members of Princeton's jazz ensembles, and local professional musicians for this special collaboration.

An Evening with Ira Glass

Saturday, November 21, 7:30 PM

Ira Glass, the legendary host of This American Life, brings an evening of storytelling in the style he pioneered on his acclaimed radio show: funny stories with feelings. Heard by more than three million listeners each week, This American Life has received numerous honors, including eight Peabody Awards and the first Pulitzer Prize awarded to a radio show or podcast.

A Christmas Carol

December 8–27

The holiday tradition you love is back, filled with music, magic, and the timeless spirit of generosity. This year, Cameron Knight returns as Ebenezer Scrooge.

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

The Brandenburg Concertos

Monday, December 14, 7:30 PM

Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University campus

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 06 Hrs 19 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming