Margarest Cho, Jay Leno, America & Bowie Celebration On Sale Friday At BergenPAC

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: Margaret Cho on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 8 p.m.; America 50th Anniversary Live in Concert on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 8 p.m.; A Bowie Celebration: Bowie Alumni Play Diamond Dogs & Ziggy Stardust on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 8 p.m.; Jay Leno on Sunday, April 4, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Margaret Cho

Comedian Margaret Cho could be called the Queen of all Media, having conquered film, television, books, music and theatre. From her groundbreaking sit-com All-American Girl to her off Broadway one-woman show, I'm The One That I Want, which went on to become a successful tour, book and film, she's established herself as a unique creative presence. Rolling Stone magazine named her one of the 50 Best Stand-Up Comics in 2017, calling her "the sort of funny, sex-positive feminist and LGBT activist younger comics continue to look up to." Equally as important as her creative side is the causes she is passionate about, including her charitable work with gay rights and anti-bullying campaigns. In every segment of her life, Margaret is honest, forthright, passionate, uproarious and always entertaining.

America 50th Anniversary Live in Concert

The members of the iconic classic rock America met in the late 1960s in high school in London, where their fathers were serving in the US Airforce. Fifty years after getting their start as a band, the group is still going strong. Starting with their signature song "A Horse With No Name," America became a global household name with hits "I Need You," "Ventura Highway," "Don't Cross The River," "Tin Man" and "Sister Golden Hair."

A Bowie Celebration: Bowie Alumni Play Diamond Dogs & Ziggy Stardust

Following a major world tour earlier this year, A BOWIE CELEBRATION is back! Join key alumni musicians of David Bowie's bands from across the decades as they play two of the greatest albums of all time - Diamond Dogs and Ziggy Stardust - in their entirety. The show is anchored by Mike Garson with a revolving selection of amazing Bowie band alumni, including Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas, Kevin Armstrong and Alan Childs. Between them, the alumni band have over 40 years of experience recording, writing and playing live with Bowie. Corey Glover, a founding member of Living Colour, will be a featured vocalist at the bergenPAC show.

Jay Leno

Acclaimed TV late night show host, stand-up comedian, best-selling children's book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist...Jay Leno is widely characterized as "the hardest working man in show business."

His late night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of The Tonight Show. Leno currently produces and hosts the CNBC series Jay Leno'S GARAGE, which explores the world of cars, never forgetting that it's the people behind the wheel who provide the real stories. The show is an outgrowth of JAY LENOS GARAGE YOUTUBE CHANNEL, which has an international following.

