Mandy Harvey to Perform at Enlow Recital Hall on February 22

Deaf singer/songwriter Mandy Harvey, who wowed Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 at Kean University's Enlow Recital Hall.

This award-winning jazz and pop singer has inspired people the world over. In 2017, she appeared on America's Got Talent, playing ukulele while singing her original song, Try. Judge Simon Cowell was so impressed, he pushed the "golden buzzer," sending Harvey straight to the finals.

"I have done this a long time," Cowell said. "That was one of the most amazing things I have ever seen or heard. Honestly, I never think I am going to be amazed or surprised by people, and then you turn up."

At age 19, while studying vocal music at Colorado State University, Harvey lost her residual hearing due to a neurological disorder. She left the program and pursued other career paths but returned to music a few years later, becoming a regular at local jazz lounges. Since then, she has released three critically acclaimed albums and published a book, Sensing the Rhythm, which chronicles her journey and aims to inspire others to overcome their own barriers. In 2015, she received the Inspiration Award from the Invisible Disabilities Association.

Though her hearing loss is profound, her timing and pitch are perfect.

"From the first note, Mandy Harvey tames her audience into stunned appreciation as she glides pitch-perfect from breathy jazz standard to growling blues...At show's end, the audience is on its feet. Harvey has not heard any of it - not the applause, not the talent of the musicians who shared the stage, not her own incredible voice." - Los Angeles Times

Harvey now tours the country, performing original music and presenting her inspirational story of never giving up.

"Continue to hope, and make your dreams a reality," she said.

Tickets are $45 to $65 and can be purchased at the Kean Stage Box Office in Wilkins Theatre, by phone at 908-737-7469 or online at www.keanstage.com. Wilkins Theatre is located at 1000 Morris Ave., Union, N.J. on Kean University's main campus. Enlow Recital Hall is located at 215 North Ave., Hillside, N.J. on Kean University's East Campus.





