Madison Public Theatre to Present A MERRY MADISON SEASONAL SPECTACULAR Holiday Concert

The Madison Public Theatre, a not-for-profit theatre based in Madison, New Jersey, has announced their upcoming festive holiday fundraiser, "A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular." The public is invited to enjoy this family-friendly musical and variety extravaganza starring Broadway performers, as well as singers, dancers, actors and musicians from our extraordinarily talented community.

Performance Details:

"A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular"

Saturday, December 10th, 2022

Shows at 3PM and 7PM

Madison Junior School

160 Main Street, Madison

Adults: $30, Seniors: $20; Students: $15; Children under 5 are free

Sponsorship is also available.

For tickets and more information, visit madisonpublictheatre.org

The audience will be delighted by the festive performances by talented performers, including:

● Ashley Spencer (Grease, Hairspray, Rock of Ages)

● Tom Schmid (Tommy, Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun)

● Sahirah Johnson (Rent. Seussical)

● Cate Elefante (Les Miserable, Annie)

● Tom Sellwood (Phantom of the Opera, Napoleon)

All funds raised will support the Madison Public Theatre's future productions and endeavors.

Madison Public Theatre's Artistic Director, Tom Sellwood, says, "The Merry Madison, Seasonal Spectacular is due to be fun, heart-warming, funny and moving with singing, acting, dancing, comedy and more. Most of all, it will truly be 'fun for all the family.' With our amazing cadre of Broadway performers providing their talents for the evening, this will truly be something 'spectacular' and unprecedented for Madison."

The Madison Public Theatre, a not-for-profit theatre, has a mission to create a comprehensive program that will benefit all Madisonians with high-quality, varied theatre that is free to partake in and aspires to be fun and entertaining for all. In partnership with The Madison Arts and Cultural Alliance and the borough of Madison, The Madison Public Theatre made a strong impact with its first production in August, 2022, a large-scale staging of the hit Cole Porter musical, "Kiss Me, Kate." Jaquelynne Radcliff, an award-winning director and choreographer, directed the show which featured a cast of talented amateur and professional actors and was accompanied by a live, full pit orchestra.

MORE ABOUT THE KEY PERFORMERS:

Ashley Spencer starred as Sandy in Grease on Broadway, played Amber in Hairspray, Sherrie in Rock of Ages, and one of three lead Divas in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. She also appeared regionally in Les Miserables, The Producers, and Curtains.

Tom Schmid has appeared in more than 40 television shows and films. Tom's numerous stage credits include Broadway's Annie Get Your Gun, playing the dual roles in Jekyll & Hyde, Captain Walker, with Alice Ripley, in Tommy, and Captain Von Trapp in the Sound of Music.

Sahirah Johnson starred in the National Tour of RENT, and has a wealth of experience in theatre and television, as well as music writing.

Cate Elefante starred as Lulu in Waitress on Broadway, Little Cosette/Young Eponine in the Les Miserable Broadway National Tour, and Kate in Annie: Live! on NBC.

Tom Sellwood has an extensive career singing and acting leading roles throughout the US and UK. On the West End, he played Raoul in Phantom of the Opera and Charles in Napoleon.