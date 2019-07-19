MY BIG GAY ITALIAN CHRISTMAS Makes Poconos Debut

It's Christmas in July in the Poconos at Pocono Palace and Cove Haven Resort next weekend when "My Big Gay Italian Christmas" marks the first theatrical production the resorts have ever produced in over fifty years of live entertainment. Pocono Palace Arena which holds five hundred people, and Cove Haven seven hundred respectively, have decided to give their customers a live theatrical experience for the first time with Anthony J. Wilkinson's hit comedy "My Big Gay Italian Christmas." Christmas, which is the fourth of Wilkinson's Big Gay Italian Series made its debut in 2016 in Atlantic City where it was brought back multiple times playing to all sold out houses at the Golden Nugget.

The Big Gay Italian Christmas is a lasagna made up of a bisexual love triangle, political conversations gone spoiled, a variety of over the top characters and the snow storm of the century. The follow up to the Big Gay Italian Trilogy, (My Big Gay Italian Wedding, My Big Gay Italian Funeral, My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis) all of which have played in over thirty major cities worldwide, Wilkinson says this is a first for any of the series to play in the state of Pennsylvania.



Fan Favorite characters Anthony Pinnunziato (Wilkinson), Angela Pinnunziato (Donna Castellano) and Aunt Toniann (Debra Toscano) are present for the holiday gathering, as is Anthony's crazy sister Maria (Gabriella Cascio). There will be some new characters like Cousin Josephine (Tina Jensen), Victorio Buccatini (Taso Mikroulis) and Olivia Buccatini (Kim Pirrella). Mary Gardner (Officer Kelly Gardner) will be making her popular demand return to the stage while long time theater veteran Janet Malpeso (Sister Fonzina) and noted restauranteur and former Miss Sicily, Angelina Malerba (Sister Fabiana) will be making their return as well.

Shows will take place on Friday, July 26th 9pm at Pocono Palace located at 206 Fantasy Road, East Stroudsburg, PA and Saturday, July 27th 9pm at Cove Haven located at 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville, PA. For tickets and special room rates and more information visit covepoconoresorts.com or call 1-800-432-9932





