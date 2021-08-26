MST Presents THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED]

Mile Square Theatre (MST) announces its open-air production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised], opening September 16, 2021.

With the generous financial support of the Hoboken Business Alliance, Mile Square Theatre returns to the Hudson River waterfront for an open-air production of the beloved comic sendup of the Bard, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield. The play will be performed at the Sinatra Park Amphitheatre and will run for three weeks, from September 16 until October 2.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] brings three actors together to stumble through all 37 of the Bard's plays in 90 hilarious, irreverent minutes. How do they do it? Very poorly. How they do it so quickly? "With great dispatch!" as old Billy Shakes would say. If you like Shakespeare, you'll like this play. If you hate Shakespeare, you'll LOVE this play. Either way, our company of fools guarantee to leave you breathless with laughter.